Regina Krieger Murder: Where Are Gilberto Rodriguez and Cody Thompson Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn: Changing Stories’ follows the brutal murder of 14-year-old Regina Krieger in Cassia County, Idaho, in February 1995. The case went cold for 24 years but the determination of the victim’s mother and the testimonies of a number of witnesses finally led to the catching of the killer. If you are intrigued and want to know the current whereabouts and the identity of the perpetrator, we’ve you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Regina Krieger Die?

Regina Lee Krieger was born on March 3, 1980, in Cassia County, Idaho, to Dan Krieger and Rhonda Hunnel. Her parents described her as a sweet and intelligent girl who made friends easily and was quite good at her studies. Hence, it came as a shock when her father could not find her at their home on Oriental Avenue in Burley and reported her missing to Cassia County Sheriff’s office on February 28, 1995. It was less than a week before Regina’s 15th birthday.

The detectives came over to find blood on the bathroom floor and also up the stairs that led to the backyard of the Krieger home. The blood trail indicated that something had been dragged up the stairs. They questioned Dan to understand that he had last seen his daughter before she had gone to bed. Suspecting foul play, the officers mounted a search for Regina but with no luck as she remained missing for over a month. On April 15, 1995, her badly decomposed body was found by a group of horseback riders on the banks of the Snake River, not far downstream from the Minidoka Dam.

Investigators had to take the help of a forensic dentist to determine the body belonged to Regina with the help of her dental records. The autopsy report stated that she had multiple fatal stab wounds on her body but the most probable cause of death was caused by an air embolism after the perpetrator had slit her throat from ear to ear. The medical examiner also located a deep penetrating wound to her heart but concluded it was inflicted after her death.

Who Killed Regina Krieger?

The investigators looked at a few suspects but their investigation went cold when no major evidence or leads came their way. The case remained cold for nearly 24 years but Regina’s mother, Rhonda refused to give up. She even enlisted the help of the FBI and kept working on the case until Cassia County Sheriff’s office announced they have charged Gilberto Flores Rodriguez in the murder of Regina in February 2019. At the time, it was announced that the arrest was made following the testimony of 3 witnesses who had come up linking the then 56-year-old to the brutal murder of the teen.

Gilberto went to trial in April 2019 when the identities of 2 of the witnesses were disclosed to the public and the jury. The primary witness was a convict named Cody Thompson who had claimed to be present when Gilberto murdered Regina on the night of February 1995. Cody claimed that he was ill that night and had gone over to defecate on the property of the Kriegers, scaling the wall, while he was waiting in a car in the alley for Gilberto to come out of Regina’s home.

According to Cody, then 16, he saw Gilberto come out all bloody, saying he had messed up and drove the car to the front of the residence, He went back inside and allegedly came out with a blanket-wrapped bloody body and Cody had helped it put in the back of the vehicle. From there they had allegedly driven to a mutual acquaintance’s house for a clean-up and change of clothes, before driving to Jackson Bridge, presently defunct, which connected Cassia and Minidoka counties, to dump the body into the Snake River.