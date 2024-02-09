Are Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali From Couple to Throuple Still Together?

Exploring the concept of polyamory, Peacock’s ‘Couple to Throuple’ is one show you simply cannot miss. The series gives various couples a chance to invite another partner into their relationship and see if this will better their romantic lives. Of course, not all is as easy as one might have hoped, and things often get complicated during the search for a partner without invoking feelings of jealousy between two people. One of the couples from season 1 who especially caught the attention of the viewers was Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali, whose easy charm and openness regarding the experiment have made people highly curious about the current status of their relationship.

Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali’s Couple to Throuple Journey

Entering the Peacock show, Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali were excited to see how the inclusion of another person into their lives would contribute to their relationship. That said, the two did have some differing opinions about what they wanted from their potential third, especially when it came to their experience in the world of polyamory. Having met sometime prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple was able to enjoy going out before the world went into lockdown.

Together, Rehman and Ashmal spend their lockdown together and explore the delights of domesticity. This helped them build trust between themselves and a willingness to try new things while banking on mutual support. As such, they thought it only ideal that they try polyamory with mutual consent. While Rehman hoped for someone experienced so that the person would be able to navigate the ins and outs of a polyamorous relationship, Ashmal mentioned that he actually wanted someone new to the idea so that one single person would not dictate their relationship.

After getting to know the participating singles in the show, Rehman and Ashmal chose to invite Jonathan Intriago into their midst during the first matching ceremony. However, things got a bit complicated after both men shared a kiss. The next day, things became a bit more complicated when Rehman announced that Ashmal was easy to please and was probably having a better time with Jonathan. Things did not get much better between the three as time passed, though they tried to make amends. Hence, when the time for the next throupling comes, it seems like Rehman and Ashmal might be hoping to swap partners.

Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali are Still in a Relationship

We are happy to share that Rehman Bhatti and Ashmal Ali are still in a relationship with each other. During their time on the show, the couple prided themselves on how well they knew each other, and it seems like their connection has survived the tumultuous nature of the social experiment in which they took part. Despite the difference of opinion that the two had over their possible third partner, the two remained strong by each other’s side.

As of writing, Rehman and Ashmal continue to shower each other with love and affection on social media. From celebrating each other’s life achievements to enjoying intimate outings together, the two reality TV stars have kept their love life thriving, much to the happiness of their fans. Rehman has also been quite happy about promoting the Peacock show, which indicates that no matter the outcome, he has fond memories of his time as a participant in the social experiment.

Read More: Brittne Babe and Sean Williams: Are the Couple to Throuple Stars Still Together?

