Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ 3rd Season or ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ season 3 episode 11 titled ‘Girlfriend and Boyfriend,’ Kazuya books Mizuhara as his rental girlfriend for the entire day. The duo visit a shopping mall after which they watch a film directed by Karakida. Although Mizuhara appears to be happy, she is also concerned for Kazuya as she feels that he might be overspending. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ 3rd Season ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ season 3 episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

After booking Mizuhara as a rental girlfriend for the entire day, Kazuya meets her at the appointed time. She is concerned that he will be hurting himself financially but Kazuya reassures her that he has planned for everything. He takes her to a store first, where he picks up clothes for Mizuhara. She looks stunning in the dress when she tries it and decides to keep it on when she notices that Kazuya appears to like it.

After shopping, Kazuya tells Mizuhara that he has special plans for them. He takes her to a cinema hall and it turns out that he has bought tickets to a film directed by Karakida, who is well-known for his documentary-style films with raw themes. Kazuya has done a lot of research before selecting the film and is fairly confident that Mizuhara will like it.

After the movie, the duo goes to a restaurant where Mizuhara confronts Kazuya about his plans as him overspending on her just to make her feel better. But Kazuya continues to defend himself and claims that it’s not true. The duo then go for bouldering after that since Kazuya feels that intense physical exercise will take Mizuhara’s mind off miserable things in her life.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 11 Ending: Does Kazuya Manage to Cheer Mizuhara?

After bouldering, Mizuhara and Kazuya go for an evening walk in the market. The former does not know that the latter has already booked a table for them at an expensive restaurant that is well-known for selling crabs. Mizuhara worries that Kazuya is spending too much money on her but he reassures her that he has budgeted for everything. While he walks ahead to get to their table guided by the receptionist there, Mizuhara is startled when she sees a young girl having a great time with her grandmother.

This naturally reminds her of grandmother Sayuri, who has just passed away. However, she manages to take control of her emotions and joins Kazuya soon afterward before he can become suspicious. Until now, she has barely shown any emotion publicly and it appears that she is slowly getting tired of everything. But as their food arrives, Kazuya and Mizuhara start having a great conversation. Furthermore, they enjoy their food a lot and appear to appreciate the tasty crabs.

Kazuya notices the price of some of the dishes and starts to panic as he is unsure if he has enough money. Mizuhara notices this and offers to chip in but he refuses her help and reassures her that he has accounted for everything. Despite having to pay a lot, Kazuya is still happy as it appears that Mizuhara really enjoyed the dinner and he cannot ask for anything more. But the date has not ended yet as Kazuya has another plan. It turns out that he has packed tons of hand-held fireworks for them to play with.

So, in the evening they find a silent place far from residential areas. One of the firecrackers reminds Mizuhara of her grandparents as she used to play with them when she was young. While Kazuya is away to get a bucket of water, Mizuhara cannot hold back tears and starts to cry as she remembers her parents. When Kazuya looks at her, he realizes that she is finally showing some emotion but appears clueless about how he must be reassuring her.

Read More: Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained