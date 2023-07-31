Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ season 3 episode 4 titled ‘Last day and her,’ Kazuya gets ignored by Mizuhara and he later learns that Mini actually told her that he loves her. When the three of them have a meeting, Mizuhara reveals that a friend of hers is going to get the crowdfunding more attention by tweeting about it. Since he is quite popular on social media, this seems like a great plan but Kazuya is skeptical. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ season 3 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

After being confronted by Mini about her feelings for Kazuya, Mizuhara simply deflects all the questions. She points out that they have contracts in place to ensure that rental girlfriends and clients do not end up having a romantic relationship outside of the established circumstances. No amount of pressure really works on Mizuhara and eventually, Yaemori leaves after collecting all the information she needs.

Interestingly, Kazuya shows up just a few seconds later and tells Mizuhara something about the crowdfunding project, but ends up getting the door slammed in his face. This naturally confuses him as he is working really hard for her dreams. The following day when he meets Mini, he tells her what happened and based on her expressions, he is able to figure out that she knows something. Eventually, Yaemori admits to telling Mizuhara that he loves her on his behalf. This makes this really awkward and Kazuya fears that it would affect their relationship.

That’s when Kazuya gets a text message from Mizuhara as she wants to have a meeting with him and Mini later that night. It turns out that she has been told by her acting club friend Umi that he will retweet about the crowdfunding project. Since he has 230k followers, it’s a big deal but Kazuya is skeptical. But Mizuhara also has to go to a play with him which she claims is not forced onto her by him at all.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 4 Ending: What Happens Between Umi and Mizuhara? Is the Crowdfunding for the Movie Successful?

After the play is over, Mizuhara discusses every aspect of the entire experience with a lot of excitement. Umi just watches her talk and can tell that it was a good idea to invite her to the play. As they are walking back, Mizuhara expresses sadness and sympathy that Umi’s girlfriend Nanao could not make it to the play as she was not well. But it turns out that Umi has not been honest with Mizuhara. He admits to lying to her and then reveals that he actually broke up with her about a week ago, which is why she couldn’t make it to the play.

However, Umi is actually glad that he brought Mizuhara with him instead as she is so passionate about plays. Just when he is praising her, Mizuhara’s alarm goes off and she remembers that she is supposed to head to the Shinjuku station to distribute the flyers for the crowdfunding. She tells Umi about her obligation and explains how everyone else is working so hard for her dreams. Therefore, she has to go. But Umi reveals that he has actually booked a table for them so that they can eat something.

It turns out that he has actually booked a place in some fancy restaurant and really wants Mizuhara to go with him. Eventually, Mizuhara turns down his generous offer and returns to Shinjuku. But before she leaves, Umi directly confronts her about her feelings for Kazuya. After being asked multiple times, Mizuhara simply gives a confusing answer in which she neither admits nor denies liking her neighbor. However, it is clear from her statements that she really appreciates what Kazuya had done for her and feels that he is one of her closest confidants.

Later when Mizuhara and Kazuya meet to distribute the flyers, the latter is happy that the former returned. However, Kazuya still suspects that something happened between her and Umi. Mizuhara defends herself and reveals that he should not imagine anything wrong. Just a while later, Kazuya checks the crowdfunding page again and turns to Mizuhara. He reveals that they have collected 30,000 yen more than what they had originally aimed for. This means that they can now focus on the production side of things and start their ambitious project.

Read More: Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained