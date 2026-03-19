Is Rex Dead? Did Jason Mantzoukas Leave Invincible?

The fourth season of Prime Video’s ‘Invincible‘ presents new challenges for its titular character. Following the events of the previous season, where Mark faced some of the most powerful enemies so far, things have taken quite a turn for him. He feels more vulnerable to his dark side, where killing seems to be the only way that he can permanently solve the problems caused by a villain. However, his idea of spilling blood is also fed by the fact that he has seen a lot of himself. Apart from getting beaten to a pulp by his enemies, several of whom have been Viltrumites, Mark has also seen his friends facing the dangers that threaten to claim their lives. In one case, the tragedy has already struck so close to home that Mark feels responsible for it to some extent. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rex Sacrifices Himself for the Greater Good

Rex Spolde had been a major character in ‘Invincible’ for three seasons, but the fourth season had to continue without him due to the shocking events that ended rather drastically for him. It’s not that Rex hadn’t faced brutal enemies in battle. There were times when he came rather close to getting killed, like when he faced the Lizard League. However, time and luck were on his side then, and he survived those battles, even though he sustained a few scars in the process. In the third season, however, his luck runs out. When Mark’s evil versions from alternate universes attack, brought together by Angstrom Levy to permanently paint Mark in a bad light for the whole world, it falls upon the Guardians and other heroes to fight them off.

The Invincibles go on a killing spree, and despite their best efforts, the Guardians are no match for them. Still, they do their best to stop these evil versions of Mark, and it is in the effort to save the world that Rex decides to take a drastic step. When none of his tricks work, and he finally has himself being strangled by an evil Invincible, Rex has only one option left. The villain in front of him has already told himself that he has won the fight, which he never expected to lose in the first place. He relishes the idea of killing Rex, and to humiliate him, he asks Rex what he intends to do now that he is so close to death.

In a lot of ways, the evil Invincible is right. Rex doesn’t have anything else left in his arsenal, but he still has himself. He knows that by exploding him, he will create enough power to incinerate everything else in the vicinity. The explosion would be so devastating that no one, not even a half-Viltrumite, would be able to survive this. So, when it is confirmed that his friends have safely left the base, he ignites his skeleton, and as expected, the explosion is so strong that it kills the evil Invincible, who has his hands around Rex’s throat. Hence, Rex sacrifices himself to defeat the villain, who would otherwise go on to kill the rest of his friends and many more innocent people.

Jason Mantzoukas Might Still Return to Invincible

For three seasons, the character of Rex Splode has been voiced by Jason Mantzoukas. However, with Rex’s death, one could say that the actor has bid farewell to the animated superhero series. Considering how things turn out, there is a good chance that we may not see Rex again. At least, in the current timeline, there is no chance for his return. Still, the world of ‘Invincible’ has alternate realities and the possibilities of time travel. So, if the story has something to do with Mark going to the past, where Rex is still alive, we might see him again.

In the same vein, the further exploration of alternate realities could bring Rex back into the picture. For now, there is so much going on, especially with the impending war against Viltrumites, Rex’s return seems highly unlikely. This, however, does not mean that Mantzoukas has permanently left the show. The animated series is known to employ the same actors to voice different roles, which means Mantzoukas might return in future episodes, voicing a different character and continuing to be a part of the ‘Invincible’ universe.

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