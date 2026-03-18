Invincible: Why Don’t Eve’s Powers Work?

The fourth season of Prime Video’s ‘Invincible‘ brings several new challenges for its characters, but the person who struggles the most is Eve. Since the beginning, her powers have skirted on the verge of exceptional. Her mental barriers kept her from tapping into her true potential, but even with that, she was a force to reckon with. In the Season 3 finale, she breaks down all barriers and unleashes the true scale of her power in the battle against Conquest. One would think that, from here, things are going to get better for her. However, she is in for a shock when she discovers that her powers are fizzling away and she has no idea why. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Loss of Eve’s Powers Connects to a Major Development in Her Life

The first hint of Eve losing her powers comes in the Season 3 finale when she fixes Mark’s suit, but the changes she made melt away unnoticed. In the first episode of Season 4, she makes a cup of coffee for him, and while her coffee usually used to be great, she notes that it has been off recently. She leaves the coffee cup in the sink, but doesn’t notice it disappear into nothingness. It is during the fight with Universa that she realises her powers are slipping away. She is unable to form a weapon, and in the end, when she does help defeat Universa, it is not due to her powers. This leads her to back out of any future fights, and she tries to understand what’s happening to her.

Later, she tells Mark that the atoms that she could manipulate earlier now just slip from her fingers, and she doesn’t know how to stop that. On his advice, she sees Rudy/Rex, whose preliminary exam tells him that there is nothing wrong with her physically. This hints towards the fact that this problem could have something to do with her mental barriers, but it is in the post-credits of the third episode that a deeper meaning behind her loss of powers comes to light. It turns out that she is pregnant with Mark’s child. She doesn’t share this information with him just yet, but clearly this revelation has had quite an impact on her. While it remains to be seen whether or not she wants to keep the baby, it is clear that this is the reason behind her flickering powers.

Eve’s Loss of Powers Makes Her an Easy Target in the Upcoming War

Another thing that should be clarified in the coming episodes is what exactly about the pregnancy prevents her from using her powers. The changes due to the pregnancy, hormonal or otherwise, could be the reason why the atoms slip from her grasp, and she is unable to enforce her manipulation on them. It could also have to do with the baby’s Viltrumite connection, which may be messing with her powers. In any case, the change in her powers is most likely a temporary disturbance, and there is a good chance that once the baby is born (or not, depending on what she chooses), her powers will be restored.

It also begs the question of how vulnerable she will be during this time. Considering that Mark and his father are about to go to war against one of the, if not the, most violent, ruthless, and powerful enemies, her weakness will make her an easy target, and that is something no one can afford at the moment. From the way the battle with Conquest turned out, it’s clear that the other Viltrumites will not stop from targeting her either. Thus, the pregnancy and Eve losing her powers because of it mark a very concerning point in the story, especially with the fact that Mark has no idea about the former. Will Eve tell him in the next episode, or will it be too late before he discovers what’s at stake?

Read More: Invincible Season 4 Episode 1, 2, and 3 Recap: Is Eve Pregnant?