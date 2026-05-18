Reyna Estrada Murder: Where is Ignacio Estrada Now?

In July 2017, the police reported to the house of Reyna Estrada and found the 15-year-old dead. She had been shot and had passed away. While the perpetrator was caught soon after she was found, what remained a mystery was the motivation behind the actions and the mentality that drove the crime. In ID’s ‘Evil Lives Here,’ especially the episode ‘My Child the Killer: One Child in Heaven, One in Jail,’ the details of the case and how it was solved are featured.

Reyna Estrada Was a Teenager Shot to Death in Her Own Home

Sonia and Javier Estrada welcomed their youngest child and only daughter, Reyna Estrada, into their home on October 31, 2001. She grew up with her two older brothers in their home in Phoenix, Arizona, and was doted on by both of them. In fact, Ignacio Estrada even called her his Little Sugar, and she admired all that he did as well. Reyna herself was into monster trucks and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Redskins. She was an adorable little girl with a bright future all laid out for her, but it was cut short.

On the evening of July 14, 2017, the police reported to her house, where they found Reyna with a bullet wound. She had passed away by the time help arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was found on her bedroom floor, and the police knew that they would have to quickly find the answers that were needed.

Reyna Estrada’s Killer Had Been Struggling With Mental Health Issues For a Few Years

Finding the perpetrator of Reyna Estrada’s death was not a difficult task for the police. It was her brother, Ignacio Estrada, who confessed to firing a 12-gauge shotgun throughout the house. It was then that one of the bullets struck Reyna. He was taken to the police station, where all the events fell into place to provide a comprehensive understanding of what had transpired. Ignacio and Reyna had always been very close, but in February 2015, when their grandmother passed away, Ignacio struggled a lot. He was eventually diagnosed with depression, but according to his mother, Sonia Estrada, he was not taking his medication. She later said that he had allegedly been using drugs to self-medicate, and his behavior had gotten more aggressive and worse over the years.

In fact, at the time of the incident on July 14, 2017, Ignacio had three outstanding arrest warrants against him. These stemmed from other reports of domestic violence, and a judge had ordered a bench warrant after he failed to show up in court. The order had not been followed through on yet. Ignacio gave his statement at the police station, where he admitted that he had been planning to kill his family for the past year. He said that this was because of the loan of $20,000 that he had given to his family and had not been paid back. He stated that he had initially planned to tie up Reyna but decided to kill her instead because he was scared she would call the police after he shot the rest of the family.

On the night before the shooting, Ignacio took a 12-gauge gun from his brother’s trunk and hid it in the backyard of the house. He was alone at home with Reyna when he began firing toward the general direction of her bedroom through the walls and doors. He said that he heard some moaning and fired more shots blindly toward her bedroom. After Ignacio’s father returned home, he tried to shoot him as well, but the gun did not work. He and his father got into a physical fight, and when his mother came back home, she found the father and son locked in a fight. She then called 911, and Ignacio was arrested and taken into custody.

Ignacio Estrada is Behind Bars in Arizona Today

Ignacio Estrada was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of kidnapping with the intent to inflict death, one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of third-degree burglary. The robbery and burglary charges were dropped at an early hearing. Ignacio’s trial only began in 2020, during which he was found guilty of second-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was handed down a sentence of 24 years and 7 years for both charges, respectively. In 2025, his appeal was upheld. He is now being held at the Santa Rita Unit in Tucson. His earliest release date has been set for 2047.

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