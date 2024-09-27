Netflix’s Rez Ball: All Filming Locations Explored

Helmed by Sydney Freeland, ‘Rez Ball’ is an inspiring sports film based on ‘Canyon Dreams,’ a nonfiction novel by Michael Powell. It centers on the Chuska Warriors, a Native American Basketball team overcoming overwhelming odds in the pursuit of the state championship. After losing their star player, the Chuska Warriors must rally behind a common cause as their personal stories play out parallel to the team’s daunting state championship games. The Netflix film transports us to the desert landscapes of New Mexico, exploring the rugged expanses and rich Native American heritage.

Where was Netflix’s Rez Ball Filmed

‘Rez Ball’ was filmed throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, capturing natural backgrounds and urban bustle alike. Principal photography began on April 10, 2023, and was wrapped by May 19, 2023. The cast and crew, largely made up of local talent, seemed incredibly excited and invested in bringing the film to life at its full potential. “We get to see a community that isn’t often represented on film,” said Sydney Freeland in an interview. “I’m just really excited for people to be able to see the film and to have New Mexico be portrayed on a platform as big as Netflix.” The filming team consisted of around 180 crew members and 2737 background talent. The film’s school scenes were actually captured in Freeland’s Alma mater, as she grew up in the nearby city of Gallup, New Mexico.

Navajo Nation, New Mexico

The awe-inspiring high desert landscapes of the Navajo Nation become central to the visual gallery of ‘Rez Ball,’ with filming carried out in its various census-designated places framed by the Chuska Mountains. Shiprock, one of the most iconic landmarks in the Navajo Nation, can be easily recognized in the film as the towering rock formation juts out from the desert floor, standing tall against all odds, much like the Chuska Warriors. Located in San Juan County, the geographical feature is southwest of the town of Shiprock, which is also a shooting location. A serene and historic settlement in Sandoval County, Zia Pueblo features in the film, situated 17 miles northwest of Bernalillo.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Beyond the otherworldly backgrounds of the Navajo Nation, the production team ventured to various cities across New Mexico to capture urban backdrops. Cameras rolled in and around Albuquerque through its vibrant streets and surrounding territories. One of these is the city of Rio Rancho in Sandoval County, located north of Albuquerque within its metropolitan area. The small town charm of Belen, surrounded by the picturesque natural expanses of Valencia County, can also be seen in ‘Rez Ball.’ The city is a suburb of Albuquerque and is located 35 miles to its south.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

As the oldest capital city in the country, the film’s shooting in Santa Fe echoed its exploration of Native American culture and identity. The county seat of Santa Fe County, its sprawling cityscape is interspersed with a rich diversity of greenery and dotted with historical sites tied to the evolving culture of the West. The warm, earthy tones of the city’s structures and the surrounding desert landscapes contribute to the film’s unique visual aesthetic. At the same time, the cultural depth of Santa Fe reinforces the strong themes of heritage and pride that run through the narrative.

Los Lunas, New Mexico

The film crew ventured to the small but rapidly growing village of Los Lunas in New Mexico to capture a few segments of ‘Rez Ball.’ Located south of Albuquerque along the original Route 66, the Valencia County village is known for its close-knit feel, historic mansions, and the Los Lunas Decalogue Stone, which is mysteriously carved in Hebrew and Greek. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Rio Grande Valley, Los Lunas contrasts the intensity of the state championship with moments of quiet reflection and personal growth.

Estancia, New Mexico

Located in Torrance County, the town of Estancia offered rustic backdrops to ‘Rez Ball,’ with some of its locations evocative of the Wild West. This small town is known for its agricultural roots and vast, sweeping plains. Filming sites in Estancia showcase tranquility alongside sparse clusters of civilization, which are perfect for depicting the background from which the Chuska Warriors hail.

