Where is Team Rhoman From Extracted Now?

Among the 11 teams introduced in season 2 of Fox’s ‘Extracted’ was Team Rhoman, consisting of the survivalist Rhoman Eyere, his brother Dallas Eyere, and their beloved mother, Lynsey Sokol. The family entered the competition with a unique dynamic, built on unresolved issues and unmistakable loyalty. In the early moments, Rhoman seemed to be weighed down by doubt, often grappling with negative thoughts. However, as days passed, he quickly shifted and became the first contestant to catch a fish using a fishing line, giving him the first advantage of the season. At the HQ, when Dallas and Lynsey faced deception from Luke’s family, they refused to crumble. Against all odds, Rhoman’s team fought their way through to emerge as one of the Top three teams.

Rhoman Eyere is the Co-Host of a Podcast Besides His Role as a Sales Liaison

Away from the spotlight of the show, Rhoman Eyere’s life is defined by discipline, ambition, and perseverance. Professionally, he has carved out a unique path as a Sales Liaison, based in Spanish Fork, Utah. Alongside that, he is working on improving his presence on social media, especially Instagram. As of writing, Rhoman is the co-host of ‘Swishlist Podcast,’ where he and another co-host dive into conversations centered around basketball, blending insight with their shared passion for the sport. His love for basketball isn’t new since he was also an active player during his sophomore year in high school. In April 2026, Rhoman brought the show’s fans together by announcing a lively season Finale watch party on April 6 at Boondocks Food and Fun in Draper, Utah.

The event promised a mix of excitement and prize giveaways, with five lucky winners walking away with prizes such as a $200 REI Gift Card, a $ 100 Sportsman’s Warehouse Gift Card, and more. Despite his growing visibility, the contestant has kept further information about his personal life private. However, during the show, it became clear that Rhoman’s bond with his brother, Dallas, had once been distant but had strengthened over time. He also maintains a very close bond with his sister, Scottie, and often cheers her on in her different achievements. Above all, Rhoman’s deep love and appreciation for his mother, Lynsey, continue to shine through no matter the circumstances. He always ensures to express gratitude to his mother for raising him to be a good man.

Dallas Eyere is a Driven Entrepreneur Who Finds Joy in Life’s Simple Moments

Dallas Eyere’s journey, much like Rhoman’s, is rooted in steady growth and an appreciation for hard work. He completed his early education at Spanish Fork High School, where he excelled as a football player. Eventually, he entered the professional world as he began exploring his entrepreneurial side. Ultimately, Dallas became the owner of Ecoshield Pacific Northwest, which has its branches in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. He is also currently working at EcoShield Pest Solutions in Seattle.

Besides his achievements, Dallas is someone who significantly values connection. It becomes more evident as he always spends meaningful time with his friends, whether it’s traveling across the country or exploring different restaurants. In his free time, Dallas often takes spontaneous trips, especially to the beach, where he seeks respite from the overwhelming pace of life. By March 2026, he made his way to the Sand Hollow State Park, accompanied by Rhoman and Lynsey, for the United by Bronco Event. There, Dallas got the chance to reunite with their former fellow competitor, RJ, and his family.

In the following month, Dallas jetted off to Hawaii, where he relaxed at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and soaked in the vibrant Hawaiian culture. He is also a passionate lover of nature, who makes the most of every opportunity to enjoy sunsets by the beach and the sound of cascading waterfalls. At his core, Dallas holds deep affection for his father, Moses S. Eyere, and always nurtures his familial bonds. Another significant part of his heart is dedicated to his two furry pups, who are a constant source of joy in his life.

Lynsey Sokol Leads a Vibrant Life Fueled by Fitness, Family, and Adventure

Lynsey Sokol’s journey is a testament to reinvention and commitment to both personal and professional growth. Long before she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Sciences from Utah Valley University in 2020, she had stepped into a unique career. She commenced her journey as a Zumba Instructor at Vasa Fitness in October 2009 and continues to excel in the role. While working in that position, Lynsey did a brief stint at Seven Oaks Fine Jewelers from June 2014 to September 2015. Simultaneously, she worked as a Zumba Instructor at Fitness on 7th from June 2016 to January 2020 and as a Mentor at New Haven Residential Treatment Center from December 2016 to September 2017.

From January to March 2020, Lynsey served as a Morning Staff member for Anthem House at Telos. Eventually, she assumed the role of Claims Processor at Solidity Medical Solutions, LLC in July of the same year, before leaving in October 2022. Since October 2022, she has been working as a Family Service Worker at Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership, Inc. In May 2023, Lynsey embraced her entrepreneurial spirit, becoming the Owner/Manager/CEO of Soul Smile Studio. At the studio, the sessions usually focus on dance and fitness. When she isn’t busy with her work life, she devotes her energy to her family. After parting ways with her children’s father, Lynsey has fortunately found love again in her partner, Jerry Sokol.

Lynsey and Jerry celebrated a decade of togetherness in January 2026 and their seventh wedding anniversary in November 2025. The pair has built a life filled with travel, adventure, and shared moments. They are also passionate football fans who often attend games to cheer for their favorite team, the Detroit Lions. March 2026 alone reflected Lynsey’s zest for life as she and her family began their journey in Arizona, then spent a weekend in Miami, Florida, a cruise to the tropical island of Cozumel, and an incredible week in Hawaii. Moreover, she maintains a close bond with her sons, Rhoman, Dallas, and Andre, as well as her daughter, Scottie. From hiking adventures to relaxing by the beach and listening to the crashing waves, Lynsey embraces every experience with gratitude.

Read More: Where is Fox’s Extracted Filmed?