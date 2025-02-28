Where is Rhonda Chantay Blankinship’s Family Now?

When Rhonda Chantay Blankinship did not return home after going for a walk in the North Lake neighborhood, her family became concerned about her whereabouts. A couple of days later, on May 15, 2016, her body was found in the attic of an abandoned house a few miles away from her Lake Brownwood home. While it shook the entire community to its core, her passing devastated her mother, Michelle McDaniel, stepfather, Steven McDaniel, and grandfather, Charlie Barnett.

Rhonda’s siblings — Destinee Cozart, Hunter Vinson, Trevon Vinson, Cutter Dickey, Rowdy White, Brayden Harlan, and Aliyah Harlan — were also deeply affected and shocked when they heard the news. NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Haunted House Confession’ explores the brutal killing of the 25-year-old woman at the hands of Ryan Riggs and how it affected the lives of her loved ones.

Michelle and Steven McDaniel Cherish Rhonda’s Memories While Leading a Blissful Life

On November 19, 1990, in Brownwood, Texas, Michelle McDaniel welcomed Rhonda Chantay Blankinship into the world and changed her life for the better. Hailing from May, Texas, Michelle completed her schooling at Ranger Cosmetology School before landing a job at Skillet’s Restaurant as an Assistant Manager in December 2010. After completing a stint of six years, she switched to a KFC in Granbury, Texas, where she served as the General Manager for nearly five years until July 2021.

Since February 15, 2025, she has been working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Songbird Lodge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Brownwood, Texas. As far as her personal life is concerned, she is in a happy and healthy marriage with Steven McDaniel, Rhonda’s stepfather, who also has a couple of children from his previous relationship — a son named Tanner McDaniel and a daughter named Madison McDaniel. The couple has been married for nearly 12 years and have had their fair share of ups and downs.

However, their love and support for each other have been constant, allowing them to get past any hurdles in their way. Residing in Brownwood, Texas, Michelle and Steven take time out for each other and go out on dates every once in a while. Besides her parents, Rhonda also shared an especially close bond with her grandfather, Charlie Barnett. After her tragic demise, he spoke to KTAB and KRBC about his late granddaughter, whom he described as a gentle spirit. He said, “She was my whole world, and I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”

Some of Rhonda’s Siblings Are Settled With Their Respective Partners, While Others Are Focused on Their Careers

While growing up, Rhonda had to share her parents’ love with her siblings — Destinee Cozart, Hunter Vinson, Trevon Vinson, Cutter Dickey, Rowdy White, Brayden Harlan, and Aliyah Harlan. Currently residing in Lubbock, Texas, Destinee Cozart is married to a Texas Tech University graduate named Kevin Jarvis, with whom she owns and operates Twisted J Transport LLC. Destinee and Kevin are doting parents to two adorable children, including a son named Kevin. They also have a furry little friend in their family.

On the other hand, Cutter Dickey has been a Production Team Member at VRC Enterprises since December 20, 2019. Before that, he was employed at 3M as a Packer and Forklift Operator. On the personal front, he is engaged to his soulmate, Briana Anderson, whom he has been together with since 2016. Over the course of their togetherness, the couple have become parents to two sons — Coltlee and Asher. One of Rhonda’s younger sisters, Aliyah Harlan, is a student at Early High School, where she plays several sports, including basketball and volleyball. In fact, she was named the All-District co-MVP in 2024. She seems to be in a relationship with Karsen Floyd, who is also in his school’s football team.

As for Hunter Vinson, he is also a Brownwood, Texas, resident, much like the rest of his siblings. Not much is known about his professional life, but we can tell that he seems to be a passionate gamer who is accompanied by his furry little friend. Meanwhile, Brayden Harlan and Trevon Vinson supposedly lead a rather private life as they keep aspects of their professional as well as personal lives away from the public eye. Thus, from what we can tell, each of the family members has continued to honor and celebrate Rhonda Chantay Blankinship’s memory, all the while trying to find contentment in their own lives because that’s what she would have wanted for them anyway.

Read More: Where is Libby German’s Family Now?