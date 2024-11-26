Rhythm + Flow Brazil: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow: Brazil’ is a music competition reality TV series that provides a platform for emerging rap artists to showcase their talent. Contestants compete in various challenges, from freestyle battles to original performances, vying for the grand prize of R$500,000 and the chance to kickstart their careers in the music industry. In its first season, the competition was fierce, with standout performances and emotional moments. Contestants demonstrated their lyrical prowess, creativity, and stage presence through multiple challenges. It culminated in an unforgettable finale that crowned the season’s winner.

COLD JAS Wants to Make a Mark With His Unique Music

Jasminy January, better known by her stage name COLD JAS, discovered her passion for rap music early in life but chose to prioritize her education, earning a degree in Computer Engineering before stepping into the music industry. During her stint on Rhythm + Flow Brazil, she captivated the judges with a strong initial performance. However, during the feats phase of the competition, she faltered. Recognizing the fierce competition among the other participants, the judges decided not to advance her to the next round.

Despite her early exit from the show, COLD JAS has carved out a successful path in the music industry. She debuted with her single ‘Finin’ in 2022, followed by the release of two critically acclaimed EPs, PUSSY CARA and RUDE, both of which performed exceptionally well on streaming platforms. Beyond music, she has ventured into acting, appearing in supporting roles and even starring in the TV series ‘Arcanjo Renegado.’ With her music career steadily gaining momentum, COLD JAS is focused on maintaining consistency and nurturing a dedicated fan base as she continues to evolve as an artist.

Afrodite BXD is a Great Rapper and Songwriter

Hailing from Baixada Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro, Afrodite BXD takes immense pride in her heritage, which shines through in her music and personality. Her vibrant spirit and passion left a lasting impression during her time on the season. Her talent and determination carried her all the way to the semi-finals, where she reflected on how much the journey had enriched her personally and professionally. Afrodite began her artistic journey by channeling her emotions into poetry during challenging times, eventually transforming her words into lyrics.

Her music carries the depth and authenticity of her experiences, as evident in her debut single, ‘RT Mallone,’ released in 2020. Over the years, she has added numerous notable singles to her discography, including ‘O Egito é Preto’ and ‘Fariseus.’ In 2024, she released two acclaimed tracks, ‘Intensão’ (featuring Maui and Taleko) and ‘Me Desculpa Veigh.’ In addition to her solo work, Afrodite is recognized for her exceptional songwriting skills, often penning lyrics for other singers and artists.

Jump is Very Dedicated to Empowering and Aiding Vulnerable Demographics

Herbert Miranda, better known as Jump, had a brief but impactful presence on Rhythm + Flow Brazil. However, he was eliminated in the first round after battling against Guiu. His charisma and unique style left fans intrigued and eager to learn more about him. Jump is a multifaceted artist who describes himself as a “poet, composer, and educator,” and he lives up to this description with his dedication to the hip-hop culture. He is deeply committed to fostering and amplifying the voices within this community, particularly in peripheral areas. As an art educator, Jump facilitates discussions on intersectionality, drawing from his own experiences as a Black, LGBTQIA+ man from a marginalized background.

His creative pursuits extend beyond music; Jump has authored his first poetry book, ‘Slam De Duplas,’ a poignant collection inspired by his life experiences. He is also the founder of several influential cultural initiatives, including Favela Tem Voz in Santa Cruz, Slam Da Praça in Vigário Geral, and Roda Cultural de Jardim América, all of which aim to uplift and empower underrepresented voices through art and expression. He is involved in youth leadership, art education, and building recreation circuits in schools. He is quite an inspiration, and it is amazing to see him working so closely with vulnerable communities.

Guiu Has Consistently Been Making Great Music

Even though Guiu Lança displayed remarkable talent, he openly acknowledged that rap battles were not his forte. Despite giving a solid performance, he admitted it wasn’t his best and accepted his elimination from the season with grace. Guiu has since proven himself to be one of the most promising names in Brazilian rap, consistently releasing music across various platforms. Some of his most popular tracks include ‘Esquece Teu Ex’ and ‘Mordomo.’ In November 2024, on Black Awareness Day, he released his highly anticipated album, ‘O Último da Espécie,’ a project featuring 16 powerful tracks. The album has been creating significant buzz among fans and solidifies Guiu’s place as a leading voice in Brazilian hip-hop.

RT Mallone’s Songs Reach Millions of Listeners

The season winner, RT Mallone, demonstrated in his final performance that no one was more deserving of the title. He consistently pushed his comfort zone and refined his style with each round, impressing both the judges and the audience. He is also known as Vitor and has been making waves in the Brazilian rap scene since 2012. Now signed to São Paulo’s Artefato Produções, Mallone has collaborated with well-known artists like Bivolt and Santi and contributed to major projects such as Nego E’s Oceano.

With three albums to his name, one of his standout tracks, ‘Temo De Deus,’ has surpassed a million streams. Known for seamlessly blending traditional boom-bap beats with modern sounds, his music resonates with fans from various genres. Mallone is also involved with collectives like Kyrnzoo and WAV and has big plans to create music that redefines what he stands for. With over 65.3k followers on Instagram alone, he’s proving to be on the path to stardom.

Novak Has Been Pushing The Boundaries of His Musical Talents Today

Guilherme “Novak” Gherardi progressed impressively through the levels of Rhythm + Flow Brazil and appeared poised for a shot at victory. However, his journey came to an end just shy of the opportunity to write and record his own music, dashing his hopes of reaching the finale. Despite this setback, Novak has continued to shine as a prominent artist in the Minas Gerais music scene, dedicating himself to refining his craft and pursuing greater success.

In 2021, Novak debuted with his first song, ‘NIKE CONFORTÁVEL,’ followed by two additional singles in 2023, which he uploaded to his YouTube channel. Building on the momentum from the show, he released the single ‘Notificação,’ which has been trending and gaining a lot of attention. Responding to the enthusiasm from his growing fanbase, Novak also released his mixtape from the season, embracing the outpouring of love and support from his followers.

Cafiero is Working on Big Plans For His Musical Career

Cafiero had only one opportunity to showcase his talent during the season when he was eliminated in the first round. However, his music left a lasting impression on the fans, who recognized his potential and connected with his artistry. In September 2023, he released his debut single, ‘Alfa Romeo,’ followed by the collaborative track ‘Chandon’ with artist Lara. In November 2024, he dropped another standout single, ‘Set Do Agiota,’ further cementing his presence in the music scene. Cafiero’s consistent ability to craft songs that resonate with a wide audience is a testament to his unique talent. With his determination and creativity, it’s only a matter of time before he achieves even greater success in the music industry.

OG Capitu Wants to Start Producing Her Own Music Soon

OG Capitu’s journey to the finale was nothing short of remarkable, and her place as a finalist was well-deserved. Throughout the competition, she consistently outperformed her peers, delivering exceptional performances at every stage. Her final performance was no exception, showcasing her stunning talent and artistic vision. Despite her loss, OG Capitu was gracious in defeat, openly expressing her belief that her competitor fully deserved the win.

With over seven years of experience as an artist, OG Capitu has steadily built a reputation for her vibrant live performances and unique style. Her single, ‘Ashanty,’ has become a hit among her fans, blending eclectic sounds with an unmistakable flair that is both fashionable and captivating. Beyond her work as a performer, OG Capitu has set her sights on becoming a producer, aiming for complete creative control over her music. This ambition reflects her dedication to evolving as an artist and shaping a distinctive legacy in the music industry.

Ras Also Performs as a DJ on Some Days

Coming from a family deeply rooted in music, Ras always envisioned a life where he could carry on this legacy and sustain himself through his art. Though his journey on the season was cut short after the rap battle round, Ras viewed every moment of the experience as invaluable. His passion and dedication to music have been evident throughout his career. Ras released his debut album in 2019 and has continued to deliver a stream of singles over the years. In 2023, his single ‘Brasa,’ along with three others, garnered attention, and his latest 2024 hit ‘Dia de Maldade’ has been climbing the charts since its release. Beyond his work as a rapper, Ras is also a DJ and frequently performs alongside DJ Poke, creating mind-blowing sets that resonate with audiences. Drawing inspiration from his culture and community, Ras aims to bring representation and authenticity to his music, unafraid to push boundaries in pursuit of his artistic vision.

Maria Preta is Able to Connect to Her Audience With Her Music

Maria Preta began her musical journey in 2017, inspired by the birth of her daughter, Solara Madalena. A formidable contender on the season, she consistently delivered powerful performances that secured her spot in the semi-finals. Although she narrowly missed reaching the finale, Maria embraced the experience wholeheartedly. While music is not her full-time pursuit, Maria has been remarkably consistent in her artistic output. In 2023, she released the single ‘Referência,’ showcasing her lyrical prowess. Her 2024 EP, ‘Depois Do Fim Do Mundo,’ is a compilation of tracks she has crafted and released since 2021, offering listeners a deeper insight into her journey as an artist. Known for her electrifying stage presence, Maria continues to draw large crowds to her live performances, solidifying her reputation as an artist who bewilders audiences with every appearance.

Muse Maya is Running Her Own Record Label Today

Maya Muse, known for blending rap, trap, and pop, was a standout artist on the season. Her eclectic style of music made her a joy to watch throughout the season. Despite her elimination after the round where contestants performed original songs, her supporters were left disappointed, recognizing the immense potential she brought to the stage. Over the years, Maya has consistently released singles and EPs that have garnered attention, with tracks like ‘Female,’ ‘Eyes on Me,’ and ‘Mayan Muse’ becoming major hits on YouTube. In November 2024, she dropped her highly anticipated second studio album, ‘Crossroads,’ which includes two standout tracks. Beyond her music, Maya is also the founder and Creative Director of her record label Nemesys, where her personal flair and artistic vision shine through, setting her apart in the industry.

Gabrelú Derives His Music From Personal Experiences

Gabrelú entered the music scene after a background in theatre and the performing arts, bringing a unique flair to his performances. He made a strong start in the competition, but when it came time to showcase his original song, he was ultimately outperformed by others and had to leave the competition. However, his talent has continued to shine through his music. His EP ‘Presenca,’ released in August 2020, is still trending on Spotify and highlights his musical depth and creativity. Other singles like ‘Sab Kogab Dabon’ and ‘Ao Vivo’ have also garnered attention for their quality and emotional resonance. In November 2023, Gabrelú released ‘Caminhante Hi-Tech,’ a deeply personal song reflecting on his life during the COVID-19 pandemic. His music, often rooted in personal experiences, has created a strong connection with fans, which will undoubtedly help propel him forward in his career.

RUI’f Always Brings Something Extra With His Music

Rui’F was introduced to the music scene at a young age, but it wasn’t until his friend asked him to perform with him that he began considering it as a viable career option. Although he lasted only two rounds of the season, the breadth of his talent and expertise was immediately evident to both the judges and fans. In 2022, he released his first single ‘Alemanha,’ followed by a couple of successful tracks in 2023, including ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘Lumiere.’ 2024 has proven to be a breakout year for Rui’F, as he dropped two more singles, ‘Animal Print’ and ‘Baile na França,’ both of which have been well-received by his growing fanbase. Known for his unique style, Rui’F stands out in the music scene, with his work truly reflecting his individuality and artistic vision.

MayronZZZ Has Been Building a Strong Fan Base for Himself

MayronZZZ had a great but brief run on the season, making the most of every moment. He impressed the judges with his talent right from his first performance, and although he had to leave in the second round, he showcased his potential. In 2022, he released his debut album, ‘Nem Tudo São Flores,’ followed by a few singles in 2023. What sets him apart is his ability to produce his own music from his bedroom, creating a wide range of sounds and styles. In 2024, he released the single ‘Outro Lugar’ as well as his album ‘Jogo Sujo.’ Known for his affiliation with Studio Zada, MayronZZZ has been riding the wave of his rising popularity after his appearance on the season, with a number of shows lined up ahead.

Read More: Rhythm + Flow Italy Season 1: Where Are the Rap Artists Now?