Where Was Rhythm + Flow Season 2 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ is a high-energy music competition series where aspiring artists compete to prove their talents in front of some of the biggest names in the music industry. With a focus on rap and hip-hop, the show challenges contestants to perform, create, and collaborate through a variety of intense rounds, from cyphers to rap battles. Created by Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Nikki Boella, and John Legend, the show has garnered significant success, capturing the excitement and raw talent of the hip-hop scene. The second season, like its predecessor, lived up to the hype, with its exotic sets and visually stunning backdrops amplifying the show’s energy and adding a layer of flair. These vibrant, dynamic environments elevated the performances, creating an unforgettable experience for both the artists and the audience.

Rhythm + Flow Season Filming Locations

The second season of Rhythm + Flow was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The city’s vibrant energy, unique style, and deep roots in music and artistry added an extra layer of flavor to the season, making it feel especially dynamic. Atlanta has long been a powerhouse for hip-hop, with influential artists like OutKast, Ludacris, and Migos helping shape the genre’s global impact. The season’s backdrop of Atlanta’s streets, culture, and vibe infused the competition with authenticity and an undeniable pulse that resonated through every performance. Talking about the experience, co-executive producer Dionne Harmon said, “We shot pretty much the whole show in Atlanta, so it acts like a character in and of itself in the show… There’s a unique sound to that space, and there’s just a cool energy there that we thought was a great addition to this season.”

Atlanta, Georgia

The initial auditions for Rhythm + Flow season two were held at Domaine Nightclub in Atlanta, a venue renowned for its sophisticated atmosphere and state-of-the-art features. Domaine is a hotspot that effortlessly blends luxury with a vibrant nightlife energy, offering an upscale experience for its guests. It is located in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, Georgia, on the famous Crescent Avenue, and has become a renowned hotspot for live performances and unforgettable nightlife experiences. World-renowned DJs and Grammy-winning artists have graced its stage, adding to its reputation as one of the city’s premier venues.

Fans were treated to exclusive glimpses of Atlanta’s vibrant music scene, visiting iconic locales and musical hotspots throughout the city. For the Cypher round, the contestants took to the Xcel Talent Agency Warehouse, an expansive and gritty space that provided the perfect backdrop for the raw energy of the competition. The artists were also given the chance to refine their music at several legendary studios in Atlanta. One such stop was Your 3rd Spot on Chattahoochee Row, a creative hub known for its intimate and innovative vibe that fosters collaboration. Stankonia Studios, located at Antone Street, is a legendary spot in the hip-hop world. It is known for its deep ties to OutKast and its iconic sound. Lastly, Cam Kirk Studios at Forsyth Street is a creative powerhouse where many up-and-coming artists perfect their craft.

Detroit, Michigan

The rap battles of the season were filmed at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit, Michigan, a venue with deep cultural significance in the music world. Known as one of Detroit’s most iconic music spots, Saint Andrews Hall has played a pivotal role in the city’s vibrant music scene for decades. The venue has hosted countless legendary performances, from punk rock to hip-hop, and is renowned for its intimate setting and high-energy atmosphere. It has long been a launching pad for emerging artists, and its historical legacy in shaping Detroit’s musical legacy makes it a fitting location for the intense rap battles featured in the season.

