Richard Dominick’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Ex-Jerry Springer Show Producer?

With Richard Dominick being a renowned producer in the television industry owing to his exceptional understanding of the market, it’s no surprise he is best known for ‘The Jerry Springer Show.’ In fact, he is the brains behind making the syndicated series what it was by evolving it from a political production to a tabloid-ish original, as also indicated in ‘Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action.’ Therefore, of course, he has seen some incredible highs and lows over his career, especially with all the show controversies as well as it being one of the most-viewed daytime series in history.

How Did Richard Dominick Earn His Money?

It was reportedly back in the early 1970s when New Jersey native Richard wholly embraced his passion and kickstarted his career in entertainment as the artistic director of the local Public Theater. Little did he know this would open countless more doors for him, including one that enabled him to step foot into the comedy scene as not just a creator but also a writer as well as a performer. He actually spent a few years with the Comedy Workshop group before deciding to shift gears to jump into the world of journalism as a tabloid and headline specialist in every sense of the term.

Richard actually spent several years honing his skills under the banners of publications such as Weekly World News and Sun, only for it to earn him significant respect, name, as well as fame. After all, with stories like My Wild Affair With Bigfoot and Toaster Possessed by the Devil, he made several appearances on ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ to discuss his unique pieces. This subsequently propelled him into television, where he undertook every opportunity he got to serve as a director, producer, reporter, and writer in a variety of fields to really prove his mettle.

So, Richard was involved with Fox’s short-lived late-night comedy production ‘The Wilton North Report,’ CBS’ syndicated original ‘House Party,’ ESPN’s 1991 Sports Emmy Awards, and NBC’s talk show ‘The Jenny Jones Show’ all before the 1990s even rolled around. As if that’s not enough, while he was doing this, he was also welcoming freelancing prospects from ‘The Jay Leno Show’ plus magazines like National Lampoon, Cracked, as well as Penthouse. It was in 1991 that he joined ‘ The Jerry Springer Show‘ as a producer, only to quickly climb the ladder to become its executive producer a mere three years later and change its entire format.

Richard’s idea of what the series should be not only rescued its rating from the abyss in 1994 but also took it to such great lengths that it even surpassed ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ for a while. But alas, following 14 years as well as over 10 incredible seasons, he chose to step down from his position in 2008, asserting in a statement that he was doing so to pursue other projects. However, following ‘The Steve Wilkos Show,’ ‘Hardcore Pawn,’ and ‘Bait Car,’ the long-time executive producer stepped away from the limelight of the industry for good towards the early 2010s.

Richard Dominick’s Net Worth

Considering Richard’s remarkable career as an executive producer and his being the proud owner-operator of Richard Dominick Productions, he has undoubtedly amassed significant wealth over the years. He has never actually been open about his earnings or profits, but we estimate he earned around $7,000 per year back when he was a director, writer, as well as reporter in the 1970s and 1980s. Yet, once he evolved into a producer, he likely earned a considerable pay bump too, which could have been in the range of $25,000 per year by the early 1990s, per our conservative estimates.

Things certainly changed for Richard once he became the executive producer of one of the most-viewed daytime syndicated talk shows of all time because it, for sure, came with a hefty paycheck. In fact, by the time he parted ways with ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ in 2008, he was probably taking home close to $1 million, considering all that he had done for it in more than one. Thus, taking into account his likely salary of $1 million under Richard Dominick Productions today, his past income, his assets, his possible investments and returns, as well as his expenses, we believe Richard Dominick has a net worth of close to $15 million.

