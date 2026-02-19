Where is Richard Hull Now? Update on the Killer

When Andrew Cataldi and Tricia Nordman were found dead a few blocks away from their residence in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October 2000, the entire community was left shell-shocked. Since they shared the home with another couple, Richard Hull and Sarah Pender, the investigators dug deep into the relationship between the two couples. Thanks to witness statements and evidence, they uncovered animosity between Richard and Andrew, which led to the double homicide. All the intricate details about the case are explored in Hulu’s ‘Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman,’ which also features Richard himself, who shared his perspective on the case.

Richard Hull’s Argument With Andrew Cataldi Led to Deadly Consequences

Born in November 1977, Richard Edward Hull was in his 20s when he met Sarah Pender. By then, he had gotten into trouble with law enforcement multiple times, as his rap sheet was reportedly filled with six misdemeanors and two felony convictions for auto theft and residential entry. Although he dealt drugs, Richard told Sarah that he worked at a carpet-cleaning business. Later, he was reportedly employed as a bouncer at a local bar in Indianapolis, Indiana. By the summer of 2000, he and Sarah were sharing their home in the 900 block of Meikel Street with Andrew Cataldi and his girlfriend, Tricia Nordman.

According to Richard, he and Andrew sold drugs from the residence. Although they dealt drugs together, tensions allegedly rose between the two men as Richard claimed that Andrew owed his sister, Tabitha, money. As per reports, on October 23, 2000, Richard borrowed a truck from one of his friends in order to declutter the basement and make room for an alleged methamphetamine lab he allegedly planned to run with Andrew. On the morning of October 24, Richard and Sarah went to a Walmart, where the latter purchased a 12-gauge shotgun under her name as he could not legally buy firearms due to his criminal record.

A few hours later that night, Richard allegedly got into a heated argument with Andrew about the money he owed to his sister. Sarah alleged that she was out taking a walk during the altercation, which resulted in Richard shooting Andrew and Tricia to death. As per Sarah’s account, when she returned home, her boyfriend was placing the remains into the truck he had borrowed. The two then disposed of the remains in the dumpster a few blocks away from their home. On October 26, Richard returned the truck to his friend and got rid of all the evidence and bloodstained items that could link them to the killing.

Richard Hull is Currently Incarcerated at an Indiana Prison Facility

After the police discovered the remains, they quickly zeroed in on their roommates, who were questioned. Initially, Richard denied having anything to do with the murders, but eventually admitted to being involved in the crime. He told the detectives that Andrew had threatened to kill his family. During the alleged physical struggle over the control of the shotgun, Richard claimed that he shot him and Tricia to death. Thus, on October 27, he was arrested and charged with the murders. Moreover, Sarah provided the detectives with a pair of Richard’s bloodstained pants. Upon conducting a forensic test, it revealed that the blood on the pants belonged to Andrew and Tricia, further incriminating him of the crime.

Despite the lack of physical evidence tying Sarah to the crime, she was also arrested and charged with the murders due to her involvement. In order to avoid trial, Richard pleaded guilty to the charges against him. In his defense, he claimed that Sarah had manipulated him into committing the killings. As a result, he received two 45-year imprisonment sentences. As of today, he is serving his sentence at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Indiana, with his parole eligibility date scheduled for 2044. According to the show, he is planning to file a formal appeal to get his sentence reduced.

