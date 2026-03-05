Rick Trinrud Tribute on School Spirits: Who Was He? How Did He Die?

Created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits’ centers on Maddie Nears, who becomes a spirit trapped in the spectral realm after her body is possessed by a mysterious entity. Her world is turned upside down when she discovers she can talk to the trapped souls at her school. Season three focuses on the aftermath of Maddie regaining her body. She must then desperately try to save her friend Simon, who has gone missing and is now trapped in the spirit world despite being alive.

As Simon struggles with this new reality, Maddie consults with her spirit friends to find a way to bring him back. To make matters worse, Split River High’s new superintendent, Deborah Hunter-Price, plans to demolish the school to build a new facility, leaving the fates of the resident school spirits hanging in the balance. At the end of the third season, the show pays tribute to Rick Trinrud, an important person in the lives of the show’s creators.

Rick Trinrud Was the Loving Father of Megan and Nate Trinrud

Richard J. Trinrud, a devoted Michigan sports fan and eternal optimist, was born on April 15, 1950, in Decorah, Iowa, to Kenneth J. and Shirely M. Trinrud. He grew up in Grand Rapids and attended Ottawa Hills High School and St. Olaf College. Rick’s dedication to service led him to the Peace Corps in Jincheon, South Korea, where he administered vaccinations. He later served in the Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller in Southern California, a role that allowed him to pursue his Juris Doctor degree at Hamline University. His legal career included work for the Rock Island County Prosecutor’s Office and later as a medical malpractice attorney. Rick met his wife, Marilyn Fields, at a wedding in 1975, and their romantic connection was sparked by their mutual interest in her needlework.

The two tied the knot on August 2, 1980, and eventually settled in Rock Island, Illinois, where they raised their two beloved children, Megan and Nate. The couple happily celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in 2025. A loving and supportive father, Rick joyfully planned family vacations and remained an integral part of his children’s lives. Known for his helping nature, Rick was actively involved in political causes. Rick had a wide range of interests, including golf, reading, film, TV, sports, and rock n’ roll, as well as enjoying early morning dog walks. An animal lover at heart, he frequently provided a home for stray cats and dogs. Rick assumed many roles and responsibilities in his life and fulfilled them with joy and sincerity.

Rick Trinrud Passed Away Due to Health Complications in 2025

A man described by his loved ones as funny, kind, silly, and exceptionally smart, Rick Trinrud passed away on August 9, 2025, at the age of 75. His death followed a battle with progressive health complications. He was deeply loved by his wife, Marilyn, his children, Megan and Nate, and other family members. Nate described his father as his biggest fan, a poet, and a kind, loving soul. Thus, the show pays tribute to a person who was instrumental in shaping the lives of the creators, Megan and Nate Trinrud. Rick’s legacy will continue to inspire his family members in the future.

