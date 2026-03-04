School Spirits Season 3 Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Does Simon Return to the Living World?

The third season of Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits’ places Maddie, Simon, and the spirits in increasingly chaotic scenarios. Simon gets stuck in a realm beyond the scars, after which Wally follows him by taking his eternity door. Maddie deals with the aftermath of Wally’s departure, and Deborah plans to destroy the school at any cost. With the spirits facing the risk of erasure due to the planned destruction of Split River High, their fates hang in the balance. Maddie’s visions get more intense as she sees glimpses of the scar realm.

Kyle successfully takes over the body of KC Jensen and assumes control of the situation at the hospital, leaving Van Heidt without a body. As Maddie worries about Simon, she makes a crucial decision, hoping to save him. She takes her scar door, despite being a living person, and enters a mysterious forest. The stakes get bigger for the living and the dead in “Dawn of the Deb,” the final episode of the third season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

School Spirits Season 3 Finale Recap

Maddie walks into the forest through her door and observes the misty surroundings. She seemingly walks simultaneously in two different dimensions, one in the forest, and the other on a road, where she boards a car. At the school, the spirits reflect on the recent events and worry about the future of the institution. They talk about Wally and whether he could have found Simon. Martin tries to reassure the spirits that the principal Hartman could still save the school in an upcoming meeting. Livia calls Nicole and tells her that she picked up Maddie, who was walking on the road like a possessed individual. Livia recognizes that something is wrong with Maddie and warns Nicole. Following this, Nicole tells Xavier to rush to the hospital, where Livia is waiting with Maddie. In her mind, Maddie is still in the forest beyond the spirit door.

The spirit of Dawn runs into Maddie in the forest, which makes the latter happy. Maddie asks Dawn if she knows about Simon. She also finds out that Dawn saw Janet in the forest realm, which means that Wally and Simon could also be there. Dawn warns Maddie that the forest is not an easy place. In another area of the forest, Wally desperately looks for Simon. Xavier comes to the hospital and tells Livia that Maddie is just tired. Xavier worries about Maddie as she moves without any control. Dave joins Xavier and tells him that they should move Maddie around the hospital to prevent suspicion. At the school, Hartman talks to Deborah, who refuses to speak to him before the school meeting. Simon walks into a different area of the forest and runs into Janet. However, he doesn’t recognize her and runs away.

Claire and Nicole plan to expose Deborah’s secret at the school meeting through the receipts. Wally hears static radio noises and sees a mirror, and remembers the past when he was alive. However, the sounds that Wally hears in this vision are also heard by Maddie and Dawn. Wally spots Maddie and Dawn, who tell him to walk out of that vision and not get stuck. Wally frees himself and sees Maddie in the forest, after which he hugs and kisses her passionately. Dawn warns Wally and Maddie not to look at mirrors or cross the river. Wally tells Maddie that he took the door to help Simon. Janet talks to Simon, who has no clue who he is. At the school meeting, Claire addresses the gathering, and Nicole supports her. The two of them talk about Deborah’s dealings with Jeff and the real intention behind the upcoming demolition of Split River High.

As they finish their speech, they see that Deborah has already left the room. Charley and Yuri make a pact that they will still continue to hold hands if their spectral reality changes. The two of them suddenly smell gasoline and are shocked to realize that Deborah can see them in their spectral forms. Deborah wears a ring, which gives her the power to see the ghosts. Meanwhile, Sandra shows up at the hospital after learning about Maddie from Nicole. Sandra talks to Xavier about Maddie, and he tries to assure her that her daughter is okay. Sandra tries to talk to Dave, whom she cannot see. Sandra requests that Xavier bring Maddie back, but Dave takes the responsibility to do so.

School Spirits Season 3 Finale Ending: Do Maddie and Simon Return to the World of the Living? How?

In the forest, Maddie, Wally, and Dawn spot Janet and Simon. Janet tells Maddie that Simon doesn’t seem to remember anything. Maddie tries to talk to Simon, but they also see Simon’s mother by the river. Simon asks Maddie if she knows who he is and starts walking into the river. Maddie drags him back and tells him to snap out of the vision. When they see their reflection on the water, they are transported to the past, where they watch TV. This causes Simon and Maddie to remain still, leading Wally and the others to worry. In the TV memory, the two of them share a happy memory. As Sandra talks to Maddie at the hospital, her voice seems to carry across the realms and reach Maddie in the TV room. Maddie wonders about this strange situation and sees Simon’s eyes turning white.

Wally appears in the vision and tells Maddie to return, after which she urges Simon to come with her and make new memories. When they jump out of the TV room, Simon and Maddie re-enter the forest. Maddie tries to remind Simon who he is, and his eyes become normal. Simon finally regains full spectral consciousness and embraces Maddie. Meanwhile, Dave takes a door and enters the scar realm. The forest group members wonder if they can use their doors to enter the spirit realm again and make it out of the woods. They also spot the pastor and the kids from the past fire incident. Maddie and the others are shocked to hear Dave’s voice in the forest. Maddie embraces her dad, who tells her he is there to take her home. The others follow the father and daughter. Dave shows a door that could help Maddie return to the world of the living.

However, as Maddie and Simon enter the door, it closes, leaving the others behind. Maddie goes back to full consciousness and greets Sandra at the hospital. Sandra hugs her emotionally and is happy that her daughter made it back. Maddie still can’t find Simon, despite him taking the door with her, and Xavier gets a call from Nicole about the situation at the school. Maddie and Xavier see a possessed Deborah walking through the hallway and also realize that it is Van Heidt’s doing. In a shocking moment during the school fire, Simon, who is now alive and in total control of his physical body, strikes Deborah with the fire extinguisher. Maddie hugs her friend and gets emotional, realizing that Simon will be there with her during the foreseeable future.

Is the School Saved? What Happens to the Spirits in the Two Realms?

The school spirits assume that Alfred Van Heidt’s soul has possessed Deborah’s body. They then see Deborah setting the cafeteria on fire, which is right below the school library where the meeting is underway. The executives at the meeting plan to vote on the demolition of the school, and the spirits rush towards the library to save everyone from a possible disaster. The souls see that the doors have been locked, trapping everyone inside the library. At this point, Martin decides to use the pool in the scar to become temporarily visible to the living and warn them. Martin, Rhonda, and Quinn enter the scar, but Charley and Yuri stay behind to try and stop Deborah. Laughing maniacally, Deborah, whose body has possibly been overtaken by Van Heidt, starts destroying school property.

Yuri and Charley try to contain the school fire, but it doesn’t work. Martin, Quinn, and Rhonda seek Ralph’s help to enter the library. Suddenly, the pool-like area appears, and Martin realizes that it was Ralph who sent them to the library during the recent past. Martin apologizes to Ralph for leaving him alone when he was young. It is also revealed that Ralph was trying to warn others before dangerous incidents like the bus crash in the past. Mr. White Eyes appears, and Ralph hides behind him. Yuri and Charley enter the scar with the fire extinguishers to see if they can make them work. The school fire seems to invade the scar realm, causing the scar structure to collapse, bit by bit. Mr. White Eyes gets injured, and Martin stays behind to help him and Ralph.

Quinn and Rhonda are able to enter the meeting area and warn the attendants about the fire. Hartman calls the fire department to take quick action, given the gravity of the situation. Charley and Yuri fight the fire, and Maddie and Xavier see a possessed Deborah walking through the hallway and also realize that it is Van Heidt’s doing. Van Heidt justifies his killings in the past and says he would do it again. He tells Maddie and Xavier that he will ensure the school is destroyed and that his past mistakes no longer trouble him. Simon strikes Deborah’s body with a fire extinguisher and causes Van Heidt to abandon it. Xavier runs to find help, and the fire department shows up on time to save the school and the students. The officers take away Deborah’s unconscious body. The fire department manages to stop the fire, after which Xavier, Nicole, Simon, Claire, and Maddie reunite.

Maddie meets the remaining spirits and tells them that she had to leave behind the others in the forest. Quinn, Rhonda, Yuri, and Charley are grateful that they are still present in their spectral form. Yuri accidentally crosses the school boundary and realizes that it doesn’t stop the spirits anymore. However, the spirits in the forest are still stuck in the strange realm and have no immediate clues about their potential return to the scar realm or the world of the living. They will presumably have to find another door or trust Maddie to save them in the future. With the ghosts now divided between the spirit realm and the forest realm, their only hope to see each other again is Maddie and Simon.

Who Takes Over Sandra’s Body? Why?

Three days after the school fire is contained, Maddie and Simon watch a movie together. After this, Sandra welcomes Maddie home and asks her to take enough rest, given how much she has suffered recently. It is revealed that Van Heidt has discreetly taken over Sandra’s body and is looking to pursue revenge against Maddie. Earlier in the narrative, during the confrontation in the school hallway, Van Heidt tells Maddie and Xavier that he is looking to survive and will go to any lengths to do so. Van Heidt justifies his killings in the past and also talks about destroying the church below the school, which serves as a reminder of his failure.

He also warns Maddie and Xavier that he will do everything in his power to stop them if they stand against his wishes. Since Maddie was instrumental in foiling his plan, Van Heidt will presumably pursue vengeance against her and complete his mission of destroying the school forever. Due to his role in the past and his obsession with keeping his influence and power intact, Van Heidt will likely use Sandra’s body to influence Maddie’s decisions and drive her towards risky actions in the future. Thus, Maddie’s fate remains unknown as her saga continues in the world of the living.

Read More: Who is Dr. Deborah Hunter Price in School Spirits?