Who is Livia in School Spirits? Who Plays Her?

The third season of Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits‘ escalates the stakes for both the living and the ghosts. Maddie’s story continues as her spirit rejoins her body, while Simon is mysteriously trapped in the scar realm, facing extreme danger. Xavier discloses his ability to talk to spirits to Maddie at the hospital. Meanwhile, the spirits deal with new challenges following Maddie’s return and the revelation of Mr. Martin’s link to the scar realm. Janet, seeking liberation, still has unfinished business with Martin, who is holding onto more secrets.

With Simon’s fate uncertain and Wally facing the potential loss of Maddie in the spirit realm, the answers lurk in the shadows. Livia, the new girl at Split River High, immediately captures the attention of the spirit gang as she enters the school. She plays a pivotal role in the narrative, especially due to her dynamic personality and her rough behavior with Maddie in the aftermath of her survival. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Livia is an Arrogant Teenager with a Superiority Complex

Livia is introduced in the first episode of the third season, where she makes a grand entry into the lives of both the living and the dead. She troubles Maddie by giving her a sarcastic note, which says, “Welcome back.” She intends to target Maddie for her mysterious disappearance and reappearance. It is established by Claire and Nicole that Livia is not an easy person to handle. It is revealed that Livia is actually Dr. Hunter Price’s daughter, which makes her more influential in the school. One of Livia’s most dramatic acts takes place when she spreads a video of Maddie, where she is talking to Wally’s spirit. This makes Maddie appear like she’s hallucinating. When Claire accuses Livia of spreading the video, Livia responds by telling Claire that Maddie had crashed a party the previous week.

To learn about Livia and the gang, Nicole plans to infiltrate them. During sports hour, Nicole attempts to establish a connection with Livia’s group by taking their photos. The narrative hints at the possibility that Livia was the one behind the fake blood attack on Maddie during the photoshoot. Livia accepts Nicole as part of the group when the latter gossips about Claire and Maddie. Livia’s friends also exhibit arrogance, making them a group of privilege and apathy. All in all, Livia is a bully who looks to control others through her charm and influence.

Erika Swayze Adds Charm to Livia’s Unpredictable Personality

Livia’s personality is unpredictable, charming, and close to dangerous, which makes her one of the most interesting students of Split River High. Erika Swayze portrays Livia with confidence, which makes her more appealing to the viewers as a character. The actress began her acting career with the portrayal of Cindy Perron in the show ‘Paranormal Witness.’ This was followed by her performance as Evelyn Boonstra in ‘Hudson & Rex,’ followed by Brenna Cushman in ‘Workin’ Moms.’ Her portrayal of Brittany in ‘Accused’ was followed by her performance in ‘Davey & Jonesie’s Locker,’ wherein she plays Sierra.

Her charming interpretation of Livia in ‘School Spirits’ is characterized by her screen presence, witty dialogue delivery, and subtle confidence. The scenes where she talks to Nicole about Maddie and Claire bring out the complexities of her character. She is also slated to appear as Lindsay Davis in ‘First Person’ and Jen Z in ‘Hollywood Arts,’ which, in the days to come, will most likely continue to impress the viewers.

