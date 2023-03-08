Where is School Spirits Filmed?

Based on a graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits’ is a teen fantasy drama series created by Nate and Megan Trinrud set mainly in the fictional Split River High School that follows a teen student named Maddie Nears who finds herself in the afterlife and attempts to uncover the mystery behind her own abrupt disappearance from the real world. As time passes by and Maddie goes deeper down the rabbit hole of finding out the truth, she gets used to school in the afterlife.

However, more dark secrets and lies come to the surface as she starts getting to the bottom of the truth. The dramatic and surreal narrative is complemented by the stellar onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, and Sarah Yarkin. Moreover, the constant change in the setting between the afterlife and the real world against the backdrop of the same high school is likely to spark some questions about the actual filming sites of ‘School Spirits.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

School Spirits Filming Locations

‘School Spirits’ is filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the mystery drama series commenced in mid-August 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is known for its vast and diverse landscape, which includes sandy beaches, lush green forests, rocky coastlines, mountains, lakes, grassy plains, and inland deserts. All these features make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘School Spirits.’ Now, without wasting any time, let’s navigate through all the specific sites that Maddie explores to find out the truth about her sudden disappearance!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘School Spirits’ are lensed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in British Columbia and a major city in the western part of Canada. From what we can gather, the production team seemingly sets up camp across the city and the surrounding areas to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops. For shooting the Split River High School scenes, they seemingly utilize the premise of an old property at Heather and 37th Avenue in Vancouver.

Situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is known to be one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse cities in the nation, as well as one of the most livable cities in the world. Apart from having a lively and vibrant nightlife, when it comes to bars, nightclubs, or food and dining, the city is also home to numerous libraries and museums. Some of the popular ones among tourists are the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Tool Library, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Contemporary Art Gallery, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, and the Vancouver Museum.

Read More: Best Afterlife Movies