Does Billy “Donnie” Donavon Die in Ride or Die?

‘Ride or Die’ is an adventure spy series where an assassin has to deal with the repercussions of her best friend discovering her secret vocation, all the while dodging bullets left and right. Agent Whiptail has been keeping her cover as Judith Burton for years now and has even made a lifelong friend through it. Unfortunately for her, a dark cloud from her past has recently resurfaced, sacrificing her secret identity. Simultaneously, her friend, Debbie, becomes a target in an overarching plot involving millions of stolen pounds and the Albanian mob.

Therefore, despite the newly introduced friction in their friendship, the two women must band together to solve their collective problem and hopefully salvage their friendship in the process. In their quest, they adopt an unplanned third to their dynamic after Billy Donovan, aka Donnie, an important piece of the puzzle, decides to throw in his lot with them. However, being Judith’s friend doesn’t promise him any more safety than being her mark did. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Donnie Becomes Collateral to Anna’s Revenge Plot

In the beginning, Billy Donovan is nothing more than another mark in Judith’s ever-growing ledger. The Agency has assigned him as a target to the assassin, and she intends to finish the job. However, unforeseen circumstances, such as the restrictions against her resorting to improvisation and an attack on Debbie and her husband, David, who happen to be at the same event, pull Judith in another direction. Still, the businessman’s paths cross with the woman once again. When the duo catches up to him in Monte Carlo, they manage to incapacitate him thanks to some sleuthing and undercover work. Debbie has her own business with him, namely, discovering the secrets of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s work with the Albanian gang.

The assassin, on the other hand, wants to finish the job so she can return to her organization. Yet, Judith ultimately decides to let him go in an effort to earn Debbie’s trust and friendship once again. Yet, despite this near-assassination experience, Donnie isn’t prepared to part ways with the women just yet. For once, there is the obvious chemistry between him and Judith, which he’s eager to explore. Additionally, he also has some stake in neutralizing the debt David owes the Albanian gangsters. Therefore, he ends up teaming up with the duo. Even though the friends end up separating in France under extraneous circumstances, Donnie sticks by Judith’s side,e even nursing her back to health from a potentially fatal wound.

By now, Donnie has proven his apparent devotion to Judith. Therefore, when she learns that Anna, an old friend back from the dead, is on a warpath against her, he decides to help her out with the matter. Consequently, he’s a part of the team when they try to catch the other assassin, Redback, at the Geneva bank through an elaborate plot. Unsurprisingly, Anna foils their plan through chaos of her own making and ultimately makes off with Debbie as her hostage. Furthermore, she leaves a message to Judith, left behind in Donnie’s car along with his dead body. Anna’s grudge against Judith runs so deep that she won’t be happy unless she has robbed the other woman of every comfort and sense of belonging, leaving her alone in her eventual death. For the same reason, she targets Donnie and ultimately lays him to waste.

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