17 Best Movies About Assassins on Netflix (July 2024)

The Order of Assassins was an order of Ismaili Muslims founded by Hassan-i Sabbah between 1090 and 1275 AD. Known to have killed hundreds of enemies of the Nizari Isma’ili state, their name, Asāsiyyūn (plural, Arabic), means the principle people. The modern word ‘assassination’ is believed to have its roots in the methods and tactics applied by the order.

Netflix offers a wide range of movies that center on assassins as we know them today. As stated above, the narratives in the films are set in different time periods, from the Meiji era of Japan to modern day Belarus. Here are the best assassin movies streaming on Netflix.

17. True Memoirs of an International Assassin (2016)

‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin’ is an action comedy starring Kevin James as author Sam Larson, whose latest novel ‘Memoirs of an International Assassin’ gets inadvertently renamed ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin.’ As a result, he is “taken” by Venezuela, where he is tasked by a revolutionary to assassinate the Venezuelan President. As expected, trouble ensues for Larson, much to the hilarity of the viewers, thanks to Kevin James’s effective coming timing. He is joined by Zulay Henao, Andy García, and Maurice Compte, each of whom do their parts justly. Directed by Jeff Wadlow (‘Kick-Ass 2’ (2013)), ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin’ can be streamed here.

16. The Mother (2023)

‘The Mother’ is directed by Niki Caro and stars Jennifer Lopez as the titular character, a former assassin who is forced to come out of hiding after 12 years because her daughter’s life is threatened. Codenamed “The Mother,” she gave away her daughter when she was a baby to the FBI to ensure her safety. Now that the culprit, arms dealer/child trafficker Hector Álvarez (Gael García Bernal), with whom “Mother” shares her past, is back and is looking for her daughter, named Zoe (Lucy Paez), she has to protect her at all costs, and this includes training her. However, Zoe and her mother’s relationship is strained, and they will have to make amends if they want to stay strong together. In order to do that, they need to get to know each other. But is there time for that? To find out how well “the Mother” balances knowing Zoe, training her, and protecting her, you can watch the film here.

15. Anna (2019)

Directed by Luc Besson of ‘Léon: The Professional’ fame, ‘Anna’ follows the titular young Russian lady (Sasha Luss) recruited as a KGB agent/assassin and promised a new life after five years of service. However, when this arrangement is changed by the new KGB director, Vassiliev (Eric Godon), Anna devises a plan to give herself the freedom she always desired. However, this plan is what we see take shape in the rest of the film, be it the planned assassination of a crucial person, the meeting between the KGB and the CIA, and Anna’s death at the hands of her KGB handler, Olga (Helen Mirren). Confused? ‘Anna’ is an entertaining assassin movie that has its ups and downs but manages to have you keep watching. You can stream it here.

14. The Violence Action (2022)

This Japanese assassin flick is directed by Tôichirô Rutô and, in a manner of speaking, brings together the bright and the dark in a murderous fashion. However, there is also humor incorporated. The story follows pink-haired Kikuno Kei, who is a university student by day and an assassin/contract killer by night, the latter being her part-time job. She is good at her job, and her missions are provided to her by her handler, Zura (Takashi Okamura), and her boss, Tencho (Fumika Baba), who use a ramen restaurant as their cover. While Kikuno is good at her job, she soon finds herself entangled with the Denma Gumi crime family, led by the unhinged Sandaime (Jiro Sato). Whether and, if yes, how she is able to get herself out of the situation is what we find out in this half-interesting/half-convoluted drama that gets a pass solely due to its execution. You can watch ‘The Violence Action’ here.

13. Fistful of Vengeance (2022)

‘Fistful of Vengeance’ is a Chinese martial arts flick directed by Roel Reiné and is a follow-up to the first season of the ‘Wu Assassins’ series created by John Wirth and Tony Krantz. We follow Wu Assassin Kai (the talented Iko Uwais), who is joined by his friends Tommy (Lawrence Kao) and Lu Xin (Lewis Tan) in the endeavor to save the Earth from Pan Gu, the man who created the universe, from reshaping Earth as per his intents. There’s a lot more to the story, including the death of Tommy’s sister Jenny’s death, Pang Gu’s human vessels Yin (chaos) and Yang (order), and the Triads. However, despite all these elements, ‘Fistful of Vengeance,’ directed by Roel Reiné, doesn’t establish a firm footing as an effective assassin movie and remains only as an attempt. You can watch the movie here.

12. Kate (2021)

In ‘Kate,’ Mary Elizabeth Winstead takes on the role of Kate, a highly skilled assassin-for-hire who decides to retire after killing a man in front of her young daughter. However, after being poisoned and having only a day to live, she sets off on a revenge-powered spree. Her quest eventually and ironically brings her face-to-face with the very child, Ani, whose father she killed in front of her. On top of this, Kate finds out that Ani’s life, too, is in danger, and the threat is connected to her own mentor/handler, Varrick (Woody Harrelson). With so many conflicted emotions, will Kate do what she wants to do or do what she should do? Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, the film is bloody and violent but is motivated by two core human emotions: love and hate. You can watch the movie here.

11. Maria (2019)

The Filipino action film is directed by Pedring Lopez, and it shows yet another mother who goes after the bad guys who have harmed her child. Cristine Reyes stars as Lily, the attack on whose family and the apparent death of her daughter, Min-Min, forces her to bring to life her assassin avatar, Maria, one she had locked away after deciding to settle down. Maria served as a hired cartel assassin, and she now has to track the very people she once worked with, including her ex-boyfriend/partner-in-crime, Kaleb (Ivan Padilla), who are responsible for her trauma and the targets of her rage. High-octane hand-to-hand fight sequences underscored by a powerful revenge plot make ‘Maria’ a thrilling watch. The level of violence earned the film an 18+ rating, i.e., only for adults. You can watch it here.

10. The Gray Man (2022)

This large-scale action thriller pins a CIA assassin, the good guy, against a former CIA assassin, the bag guy. Directed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame, the film stars Ryan Gosling‘s Six who gets his hand on compromising intel against the program he is a part of, the Sierra program, and is on the run. Denny Carmichael (Rege-Jean Page), Six’s superior, cannot let Six find out what the intel is (it’s on a drive) and employs Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to hunt him down. This begins a cat-and-mouse chase of a massive scale, underscored by high-stakes action sequences. While the movie is straightforward, other than the usual twists, watching Gosling and Evans lock horns is a treat. You can stream ‘The Gray Man’ here.

9. Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

Directed by Navot Papushado, ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ brings together a female ensemble and ups the ante of the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ bar. We have Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Karen Gillan, all of whom get their hands on guns to take on thugs belonging to The Firm, a crime syndicate led by Nathan (Paul Giamatti) and protect an 8-year-old girl, Emily. While there’s not much to the story, to see these legendary actresses doing action sequences hits the spot and offers a satisfaction unlike any other. You will love the movie if you are a fan of these women, and if you aren’t, this movie will, in all probability, make you look them up and learn more about their other projects. You can watch ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ here.

8. The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon (2023)

Directed by Wong Ching-po, ‘The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon’ received seven nominations at the 60th Golden Horse Awards (2023), winning one. The Taiwanese assassin flick addresses the assassin culture like a competition. How? We have Kui-lin (Ethan Juan), a notorious assassin in Taiwan who takes pride in being so. However, his pride takes a hit after he finds out he is not the first or second but third on the country’s most-wanted list. With death knocking on his door with a cane made of stage IV lung cancer, he decides to kill the two assassins who are above him, “Hongkie” (Ben Yuen) and “Bullhead” (Chen Yi-wen), before he dies. Twisted, funny, and enthralling, ‘The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon’ is bound to take you by surprise. You can watch it here.

7. Ballerina (2023)

Directed by Lee Chung-hyeon, ‘Ballerina’ is a purely revenge-based South Korean assassin movie starring Jeon Jong-seo, Park Yu-rim, and Kim Ji-hoon. The title doesn’t denote our protagonist but her friend, Choi Min-hee (Yu-rim), who dies after being victimized by a sex trafficker named Choi Pro (Ji-hoon). Min-hee’s last wish is for Jang Ok-ju (Jong-seo) to take revenge for her death. What follows is how Ok-ju tracks down the culprit and delivers vengeance. A movie tightly packed with action in a signature Korean manner, ‘Ballerina’ is visually stunning and gripping, thanks to Jong-seo’s performance. The film won two nominations at the 2023 Blue Dragon Film Awards. You can watch it here.

6. Heart of the Hunter (2024)

Based on the novel by Deon Meyer, ‘Heart of the Hunter’ is a gritty South African assassin movie directed by Mandla Walter Dube (‘Silverton Siege’ (2022)). Zuko Kumalo (Thando Dhlomo) is a motorcycle mechanic but wasn’t always so. He was an assassin, but he chose to leave that life behind, have a family, and live a happy life. Unfortunately, that was not to be, as he is soon pulled into a conspiracy that can overturn the government. From a flash drive with compromising intel to a corrupt politician with sinister motives to a kidnapped father of a trusted friend, Zuko is knee-deep in trouble that can potentially ruin his family life forever. His only way out is in, and he has to be foolproof about it. Can he pull it off? ‘Heart of the Hunter’ is a compelling drama that will have you glued to the screen. You can watch it here.

5. Polar (2019)

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring the legendary Mads Mikkelsen, ‘Polar’ is based on Víctor Santos’s 2013 graphic novel ‘Polar: Came From the Cold.’ The film centers on Mikkelsen’s Duncan Vizla, a renowned assassin of the assassin organization called Damocles, who is on the verge of retirement. However, he becomes the latest target of Damocles, which has planned to rid itself of its elderly liabilities, especially as their deaths will help the organization increase its value. With a hit squad on the way, Duncan has to put his skills to the test. However, the squad will be wrong to underestimate the world’s top assassin. Co-starring Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, Matt Lucas, and Ruby O. Fee, ‘Polar’ has Mads Mikkelsen at his cold best and is a must-watch for Mikkelsen fanatics. You can watch it here.

4. The Killer (2023)

Directed by maestro David Fincher, ‘The Killer’ can be addressed as a silent assassin drama. Inspired by Alexis “Matz” Nolent’s graphic novel series, the film follows Michael Fassbender’s titular meticulous assassin whose latest job goes awry, a big mistake considering he seems like a flawless killer. This mistake takes the shape of an attack on his partner, Magdala, thereby sending him on a revengeful spree. However, what makes this film different from the rest on this list is how Fincher depicts the assassin’s mind via his actions and mannerisms, all of which become part of an exploration of the human psyche of a cold hitman, almost like a study. A true reminder of the Fincher effect, ‘The Killer’ can be streamed here.

3. The Big 4 (2022)

This Indonesian action comedy excels in balancing comedy and action along with a good story. Perhaps this is why it became the second most-watched non-English-language film on Netflix after it dropped. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the film follows a female detective, Dina (Putri Marino), who has been looking into the tragic case of her father Petrus’s death. The investigation brings her to an island resort that is run by four people- Topan (Abimana Aryasatya), Alpha (Lutesha), Jenggo (Arie Kriting), and Pelor (Kristo Immanuel). These four people are trained assassins who are somehow related to her father. Once the truth comes out, interrogation is put on hold as they are all on the radar of Antonio (Martino Lio), an arms dealer who also has links to Petrus’s death. Funny, action-packed, and gripping, ‘The Big 4’ is a true-to-form action comedy that is a recipient of 3 out of 4 stars by RogerEbert.com, which is the like the Academy of film review websites. You can watch the movie here.

2. Léon: The Professional (1994)

A film that made director Luc Besson a household name in Hollywood action, ‘ Léon: The Professional ‘ is a cult-classic assassin movie featuring a very young Natalie Portman in her debut role. The family of 12-year-old Mathilda (Portman) is killed by drug enthusiast Norman Stansfield’s (Gary Oldman) men. Leon (Jean Reno), a seasoned assassin, takes her in. Despite being reluctant at first, he develops a bond with the little girl who wants him to train her for revenge purposes. While training a young girl to kill seems unlikely, preparing her for a dangerous world makes sense. The only question is: when the time comes, will she be the one to pull the trigger? Directed by Luc Besson, ‘Léon: The Professional’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

1. Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins (2012)

The Japanese period action drama is based on the manga series ‘Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story’ by Nobuhiro Watsuki. For those who are inclined toward the samurai and ninjas, this film is one of the finest on the platform, merging story with action in an effective and, thus, brilliant manner. Set in the early years of the Meiji era in Japan, the narrative follows assassin Kenshin Himura (Takeru Satô), who has finally abandoned his sword and vowed not to kill ever again. As expected, fate interferes in the form of Kamiya Kaoru (Emi Takei) at whose dojo he finds shelter. Soon, he gets entangled in murders connected to an opium drug ring controlled by the wealthy and ruthless Takeda Kanryū. Meanwhile, a guy named Udō Jin-e (Kōji Kikkawa) has claimed Himura’s sword and intends to smear the name of Kamiya’s dojo. Is this enough to persuade Himura to break his vow? Nominated for the Best Motion Picture at the 2012 Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival, ‘Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins’ is directed by Keishi Ōtomo. You can watch it here.

