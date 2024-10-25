RigStrips Shark Tank Update: Car Friendly Accessories to Lean on

Steven Graf and Zhach Pham stepped onto the stage of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ for the second episode of season 16. They presented a simple but effective solution to safely secure outdoor equipment against the side of one’s car while changing into gear. The co-founders quoted impressive statistical data and showed a keen insight into the needs of their target market, hoping to lure the panel of sharks in for a sizable bite of their business.

RigStrips: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Lovers of the great outdoors, Steven Graf and Zhach Pham were on a skiing trip when they first got the idea for RigStrips. While preparing their equipment in the parking lot of the Keystone Ski Resort, they retrieved their skis from the roof rack and propped them against the side of the car. However, their excitement for the day ahead was punctuated by the sharp noise of a ski falling over while scratching the car’s paint as well. Sensitive to the issue, they soon began spotting other skiers doing the same with their boards and taking unnecessary risks. The cringe-inducing event inspired them to create a solution for protecting one’s car while easily mounting equipment against it.

Steven Graf and Zhach Pham are friends who’ve known each other for some time, and RigStrips isn’t their first entrepreneurial rodeo. Graf co-founded ParrotMD in 2013, working on a low-cost medical prescription recording device for illiterate rural communities. Graf and Pham have reportedly tried to market a variety of products in the past, starting from opening up lemonade stalls in the second grade to selling headphones and hammocks as adults. Starting in 2021, the two worked together as project managers at MojoTech, leading the development of B2B commerce applications for digital marketplaces.

Graf and Pham co-founded RigStrips in November 2019 based on their personal experience and passion for the outdoors. In the company’s initial years, they went through multiple iterations of the SnoStrip, patenting technologies across several products as they innovated and tried different sticking solutions for the rails. The first rail was an adhesive bumper sticker, which appealed to some but turned away others.

For those who didn’t prefer stickers on their cars, the team came up with a magnetic rail and continued to listen to customer feedback. The immediate response was to strengthen the magnets and ensure that the rail wouldn’t fall off while driving, come what may. The team then introduced military-grade magnets for the SnoStrip, ensuring that they could withstand driving through a blizzard.

The SnoStrip comes in both adhesive and magnetic variations. The magnetic version leaves no marks and can be extracted easily. It also has to be removed during an automated car wash, while the sticker version uses automotive adhesive that stays on as a permanent solution. The SunStrip protects the car for summertime outdoor activities with slots for fishing rods, firearms, and other equipment. Soon, their product line expanded beyond SnoStrip variations to include miscellaneous car accessories and outdoor gear. The TrunkGuard is a universally fitting, heavy-duty, waterproof trunk cover that all but guarantees that the inside of a car’s trunk remains undamaged and unspoiled by any manner of equipment being placed on it. They have also introduced the Lot Mat, a thick, waterproof mat to change shoes on for snow or wet surfaces.

RigStrips: Where Are They Now?

RigStrips’ flagship products, its Magnetic SnoStrip and SunStrip, are priced at $49.95. In January 2024, RigStrips perfected the snowboard hook design of the SnoStrip to secure up to two snowboards. Additionally, their base was made thicker to separate the strip’s edges from the car’s paint. The TrunkGuard is available for $44.95, and the Lot Mat for $34.95. They also offer two heavy-duty and waterproof bags meant to carry outdoor equipment, shoes, and wet clothes. Costing $119.95, the MudBucket Adventure Bin is a 90L, collapsible storage unit with adjustable carrying straps. The BFT, or Big F***ing Tote, promises to be the biggest tote you’ve ever seen, with a 100L capacity and a price of $174.95. The Magnetic Koozie comes in a two-pack for $19.95, allowing for drinks to be placed within them and stuck upright on the car’s surface while keeping their contents cool and hands warm.

At the time of writing, RigStrips equipment is only available for purchase through their website. The SnoStrip and SunStrip have discounts for bulk orders: 10% off for two, 15% off for three, and 20% off for four or more. Additionally, ordering multiple different products in bundles also offers a 10% discount. In 2024, the company nears five years since its inception and has crossed the commendable 10,000 units sold mark. The SnoStrip, which started off as an idea drawn on a receipt, was featured among the top viral products by CNN Underscored. RigStrips plans to expand its product line and explore partnerships to bring its innovative outdoor solutions to a broader market. With a growing customer base and recognition, the company is gearing up to become a staple for outdoor enthusiasts seeking practical, vehicle-friendly gear.

Read More: Topsail Steamer Shark Tank Update: A Fresh Take on Easy Seafood at Home