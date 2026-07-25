Rik Franze and Bil Terry: Where are the Former Soulful Journey Members Now?

ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey’ features interviews with former members of the Soulful Journey, who recount their experiences within the group. Among them are Rik Franze and Bil Terry, who shared their own perspectives on the events and interactions that ultimately shaped their faith in the organization. Through their accounts, they describe how their beliefs changed over time and why they chose to leave. Both men have accused the group and its leader, Soulaire Allerai, of operating as a cult. They have also alleged that members were manipulated and influenced through practices that they believe caused harm to those involved.

Rik Franze and Bil Terry Joined the Group to Work in a Video Game’s Marketing Team

In August 2011, Rik Franze was working as a hotel manager in Tacoma, Washington, where members of Soulful Journey, along with its leader, Soulaire Allerai, were staying for a few days. The visit was part of the group’s nationwide trip, and Rik was fascinated by the Banokey Town video game they were developing. He said that, from the outside, Soulful Journey did not appear to be a religious organization but rather a spiritual group. It was also a particularly difficult period in his life, as he had lost his partner of 17 years in July 2011 and was still grieving. After the group left, Rik stayed in touch with Reilona, Soulaire’s assistant, and the two began having deep and meaningful conversations.

Around the same time, Rik found a friend, and eventually a partner, in Bil Terry. The two formed a strong connection, so when Reilona invited Rik to join the group in Minnetonka, Minnesota, in October 2011, he was excited about the opportunity. He was offered the role of Marketing Director for G Company, the company developing the video game, and believed it would be a fresh start. Bil, who described himself as an adventurous person, was equally enthusiastic when Rik told him about the move. He alleged that as soon as they arrived, Soulaire informed them they would not be paid for their work until the game was released.

However, they were told this would not be a problem because they could live in one of the homes where other members of the group were staying. Rik and Bil have accused the group of making attendance at Soulful Journey’s sessions mandatory. According to Rik, it was during one of these sessions that Soulaire allegedly claimed to channel an entity named “G” and revealed details about an incident from his childhood. He said that this convinced him that her alleged abilities were genuine.

Rik Franze and Bil Terry Broke Up Soon After Leaving the Group

Rik Franze and Bil Terry continued working on the marketing of the video game, but they alleged that they were never paid for their work and were instead told that the money was being used to cover the cost of their admission to the group’s sessions. Rik said he gradually became dependent on Soulful Journey for nearly every aspect of his life and felt he had gone into survival mode. Bil eventually decided to find a job outside the organization, but he claimed the group began isolating him and indirectly targeting him for not being fully committed. Their situation changed when Bil received a call from his mother, who offered to let both of them stay with her in Kansas. Rik also realized that the launch of the video game was way further than he had imagined and decided that he did not want to stay back.

With no savings and few options, Bil arranged a job transfer, and the two left the group in 2012. Since then, Rik and Bil have publicly accused Soulful Journey of operating as a cult and alleged that it exercised excessive control over members’ physical, emotional, and financial lives. They have also claimed that many members allegedly went into debt to pay for the organization’s sessions and that leaving the group was far more difficult than joining it. After moving away, their own personal challenges came to the surface, and their relationship eventually ended. As of today, they are living separate lives.

Rik Franze Seems to Have Moved Back to Washington Today

Rik Franze is believed to be based in Olympia, Washington, where he has reconnected with several former members of Soulful Journey in the years since leaving the group. Many of them have publicly praised him for sharing his experiences and speaking his truth. He has said that what he experienced could have happened to anyone. In 2011, Rik was working as the Assistant General Manager at the Clarion Hotel in Federal Way, and it is likely that he later returned to a similar role in the hospitality industry. He has not shared much about his professional life. He is also an outspoken LGBTQ+ supporter and frequently shares his views on important social issues and landmark legal decisions. Outside of work, Rik enjoys creating action figures and AI-generated songs and remains surrounded by a close circle of supportive friends.

Bil Terry Has Started a New Chapter of His Life as a Married Man

Bil Terry remained in Kansas City, Missouri, after leaving Soulful Journey and appears to have built a fulfilling life rooted in his local community. He is an active supporter of his husband’s creative work and frequently celebrates his Missouri River mural projects. Outside of that, Bil enjoys spending time in nature, taking walks around his neighborhood, and appreciating the simple moments of everyday life. He also does not shy away from expressing his views on political and social issues and does not hold back from sharing thoughtful commentary on current events. The same adventurous spirit and curiosity that he spoke about in the documentary still seem to define him today. Surrounded by loved ones and pursuing the things that bring him joy, Bil appears to have found a sense of happiness and peace after moving on from a difficult chapter in his life.

Read More: Courtney Townsend AKA Soular: Where is the Former Cult Member Now?