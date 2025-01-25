Riley Joe Sanders III: Where is Belinda Temple’s Neighbor Now?

The episode titled ‘Shattered Love’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ delves deep into the horrific murder of a Katy High School teacher named Belinda Temple, who was found dead in the master bedroom closet of her Katy, Texas, residence. Before the arrest of her husband, David Temple, the police also dug deeper into the life of Riley Joe Sanders III, who was a person of interest during the investigation. Since he was the victim’s neighbor and had a motive, the detectives zeroed in on him too.

Riley Joe Sanders III Was Considered a Suspect in Belinda Temple’s Murder Case

Belinda Temple was a teacher at Katy High School, where she also taught Riley Joe Sanders III in some of her special ed classes. Incidentally, he was also the next-door neighbor of the Temples. Known for bunking classes regularly, Riley was caught by Belinda, who then complained to his parents about it. As a result, his driving privileges were taken away from him by his parents. Fast forward to a few weeks later, on January 11, 1999, Belinda was found shot to death inside her house. Given the recent history between the victim and Riley, the student was suspected of being involved in the murder. However, Riley maintained his innocence and claimed that he had nothing to do with the killing of his high school teacher.

In spite of that, he turned out to be the “most interviewed and interrogated suspect out of everybody. The statements that he gave police were all over the place.” Not only did he fail multiple polygraph tests during police interviews, but he also reportedly skipped school on the fateful day with his friends. The police also believed that he and his friends committed burglaries and smoked marijuana together. When the authorities failed to find any evidence against him, they cleared him as a suspect and focused on the victim’s husband, David Temple, who was arrested and charged with the murder. During his 2007 trial, the defense tried to shift the blame towards Riley by focusing on his possible motives to harm Belinda.

They even claimed that the shotgun with which the victim was killed belonged to his family. However, the jury convicted David of murder and sentenced him to life in prison. In 2016, his appeal for a retrial was granted, and his second trial began in 2019. Then-37-year-old Riley took the stand and admitted that he had skipped class on the day of the murder to do drugs with his friend, Cody Ray Ellis, whom he dropped off at his house. He testified that he was then joined by a few more friends at his house, and after an unsuccessful attempt to find some weed, they left. According to him, he then passed out and woke up to find police and reporters swarming outside his neighbor’s house. By the end of the trial, David was once again convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Riley Joe Sanders III Leads a Fulfilling Life With His Family Today

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Riley Joe Sanders III used to work at Whit’s Marine in Fort Smith, Arkansas, for more than eight years, from 2008 to 2016. When it comes to his personal life, he is married to his longtime girlfriend and soulmate, Amanda Sanders. Together, they have given birth to two adorable sons during the course of their marriage. Director of Sales & Events at The Fort Smith Convention Center, Amanda has previously worked at QualServ, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Residence Inn by Marriott Fort Smith.

Currently residing in Van Buren, Arkansas, Riley is a family man who dotes upon his sons. In his free time, he likes to take out his boat and clear his mind while on the water. His passion and love for boats is unmatched, something he is trying to instill in his kids too. The family man is also a sucker for adventure and traveling.

