Rinseroo Shark Tank Update: Making Shower-Tasks Easier

Whether it is cleaning the shower walls or bathing your pets, the use of a bucket is not only full of hassles but also time-consuming. In order to tackle such shower-related problems, Lisa Lane came up with Rinseroo. It offers a patented slip-on hose attachment that makes life much easier. Accompanied by her son, Jake, she made an appearance on the 10th episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 16 to pitch her business to the panel of Sharks. With their innovative product, the mother-son duo tried to convince the Sharks to invest in their business and help them take it to newer heights.

Rinseroo: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Before the conception of Rinseroo, owning and running a business seemed like a far-fetched dream to Lisa Lane. Hailing from Edison, New Jersey, she grew up in a financially unstable household alongside her two sisters, while her parents worked hard to be able to provide their three daughters with college education. Although Lisa attended the University of Delaware for her Bachelor’s degree, she had to work as a resident assistant to get by and pay her rent. Upon graduation, she instantly got a job as a pharmaceutical sales rep at Drug Careers Inc. in 1999, as she had to pay back her college loans.

Since Lisa understood the importance of money, she began saving from the first day of her job. During one of the summers in the second half of the 2010s, she was with her extended family in a beach house at the Jersey shore. She found herself struggling to clean the shower walls and bathe the four family dogs using a bucket. Not only was it time-consuming and physically taxing, but the process limited the time she spent with her loved ones on the beach. That’s when she thought that if someone attached a hose to the shower, things would get a lot more convenient. Thus, while standing in her shower, the idea for Rinseroo hit her.

As she researched, she learned that many people faced the same problems as her in the shower and wanted a solution for it. Realizing that her idea had the potential to capture the market, she started working on nights and weekends alongside her job to bring the idea for Rinseroo to life. Having saved enough to start her entrepreneurial journey, she decided to quit her job and devote all her time and hard-earned money to pursuing Rinseroo. She taught herself sourcing, prototyping, market analysis, and e-commerce success strategies. A couple of years later, her hard work paid off as she created a product that would become a household essential and help millions of people to do bathroom tasks faster and more easily.

Whether it is cleaning the tub, bathing your baby, or bathing your pets, Rinseroo offers a convenient solution that allows you to attach a hose sprayer to your tub faucet or shower. It is a patented system that is also travel-friendly. Moreover, the President of Lane Innovations, Lisa, also hired her son at the company to help her take the business to the next level. She is also the inventor of LeakLocks, a brand that provides a solution for preventing toiletry leaks during traveling.

Rinseroo: Where Are They Now?

Since Rinseroo is a self-funded business, the success it has found over the years is even more commendable. Always working on scaling the business and listening to the consumers, Rinseroo continues to add new household products to the lineup. Having sold hundreds of thousands of units, Lisa has successfully converted her shower idea into a $5-million business empire. Not only has it appeared on NBC’s ‘Today Show,’ but it has also been featured on BuzzFeed, Forbes, Amazon, Yahoo, and more.

After making an appearance in ‘Shark Tank,’ Rinseroo collaborated with Human. Elaborating on the partnership, Lisa said, “We chose Human because of their proven track record with ‘Shark Tank’ brands. Their expertise in navigating the post-show surge gives us confidence that we can maximize this incredible opportunity. We’re thrilled to have them by our side as we scale Rinseroo and introduce our brand to a national audience. We’re equally excited to make our ‘Shark Tank’ debut and see where this journey takes us!”

Categorized into Tub, Shower/Sink, Pet, Outdoor, Parts, Household, and Travel, Rinseroo provides different kinds of products to meet your requirements. You can visit the brand’s official website and purchase Pet Tub Hose w/ Sprayhead for $33.95, Shower/Sink Hose w/ Spout for $27.95, Portable Shower Bidet w/ Spout for $25.95, Pet Tub Hose w/ Sprayhead for $33.95, and more. You also have the option to purchase these products from Amazon.

In January 2025, Lisa Lane was featured on Ruben Alikhanyan’s Professional Amazon Seller (PAS) Agency podcast, where she talked about the origin of Rinseroo and shared some Amazon success tips. In the same month, she introduced the Rinseroo Portable Bidet — “a game-changing travel shower hose bidet. Perfect for consistent warm water and top-notch hygiene care on the go.” By providing their customers with such products, Rinseroo aims to reach new business milestones in the coming years.

