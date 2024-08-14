Risabae: Where is The Influencer 1st Runner Up Now?

With the growing prominence and popularity of social media stars, Netflix’s ‘The Influencer‘ offers no false promises. This reality TV series gathers content creators and digitally famous individuals to compete in various challenges for a grand prize of 300 million won. Among the contestants, makeup artist Risabae quickly emerged as a fan favorite. Her genuine connection with and affection for her fans made her stand out, which was inadvertently reciprocated in the form of admiration and support. As her fan base continues to expand, curiosity about her is bound to pique.

Fans Supported Risabae Throughout Her Journey

.As a first-generation content creator, when Risabae made her way to the stage of the first season, many new-generation influencers flocked to her. They were star-struck seeing her, and many said she ran her page like a corporation—she was that big. In the first round, when contestants had to get noticed to avoid eviction, Risabae did not have to try hard. She said that many people came to her and told her how much they liked her work, giving her likes without her having to ask for them. In the second round, when she had to stream for about an hour and was just an inch away from eviction, her fans flooded her page and showed their support in the best way. They saved her, and she even got overwhelmed and told how much this love meant to her, not just in the game but otherwise.

For the third round, Risabae smartly paired up with Kejimin, and the two women created the perfect shot with good angles and good poses but avoided eviction by just a margin. Though they improved in the next round with a quality, glamorous photo of Risabae, it was the last round in which they showed their creativity by creating a post like a magazine cover. Risabae’s excellence took her to the finals, where she was exceptional. She maintained the energy, devised innovative ways of doing makeup, and even called celebrity choreographer and dancer Aiki to gather a bigger crowd. She was equally brilliant in the second phase when she used the “fever time buzzer” in the last few minutes of the game and was placed as the first runner-up.

Risabae is Adeptly Running a Beauty Brand Today

Ever since the season has concluded, the love that Risabae has received from not just her fans but also other viewers of the season who were introduced to her has been overwhelming. She is being particularly praised for getting ahead in the game with her skills, and her career history is a testimony of her proficiency. She used to be a professional music artist and started as a BJ on Afreeca TV. She learned a lot of streaming and content creation skills from there and slowly transitioned to other platforms like YouTube and Instagram. She now has 2.28 million and 969k followers on these sites, respectively, and is quite famous for creating a safe and loving community around her.

Risabae has also founded her beauty brand, Two Slash Four, where she holds the roles of co-founder and CEO. Her content resonates well with her audience because she aims to make it accessible, ensuring that any beginner can replicate the looks she showcases. Her tutorials range from basic to more sophisticated looks, and she even hosts streams with her dedicated followers to discuss topics that matter to her. In one of these streams, she candidly shared her admiration for Felix of Stray Kids and requested that her fans keep it from going viral, emphasizing that it was just a personal confession.

Risabae Has Many More Skills Up Her Sleeves

Risabae has transitioned from a makeup artist to a highly recognized social media celebrity, gaining immense popularity since her appearance on the show. She has been actively engaged in brand promotions and collaborations, showcasing her exceptional skills. In August 2024, she secured an endorsement deal with Budweiser Korea. Additionally, she has collaborated with other firms like MLB and Asly, both clothing brands. Her excellence in her field has been acknowledged through numerous awards, including the 2024 Premium Brand Index Beauty Award and recognition in the Beauty Creator category at the 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards.

Besides these skills, she is also a K-pop singer and rapper, and she gave a glimpse of her skills during the season’s finale. She even debuted as a solo singer in 2018 with her album’ Eyes, Nose, Chu (E.N.C.).’ Even though she does not have more music projects lined up, it will be fun to see her doing something as a crossover of all that she does. She is a force to reckon with and inspire all who follow her. Her path is brimming with many more potential achievements that will take her far in life.

