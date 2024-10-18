Rivals: Are Corinium and Venturer Based on Real TV Stations?

Hulu’s ‘Rivals’ delivers a cocktail of drama, intrigue, and sex as the eight-part series follows the ups and downs in the lives of the characters, who also indulge in a bitter feud with each other. David Tennant plays the role of Tony Baddingham, the owner of an independent TV company named Corinium, which is trying to make its mark in the television business, rivaling giants like the BBC. By the end of the season, it finds a competitor in Venturer, a company brought to life by the people who have grown to hate him, most prominent of them being Rupert Campbell-Black. As each tries to outdo the other, some very unexpected alliances are formed, exposing the dark side of the TV industry through the glitz and glamor brought forth by Corinium and Venturer. SPOILERS AHEAD

Corinium and Venturer are Fictional TV Production Companies

As real and intriguing as its characters seem, ‘Rivals’ is an entirely fictional tale that is based on the novel of the same name by Jilly Cooper. She has authored eleven books in a series set in Rutshire, with ‘Rivals’ being the second novel. Talking about the inspirations behind the story and its setting, Cooper has talked about her familiarity with Gloucestershire and her love for the place, which led her to create the fictional Cotswolds location. The same goes for the characters, the influence of whom came from real-life aristocrats. In essence, however, everything in the story remains entirely fictional, which also includes the TV stations that become the focus of the rivalry. At the beginning of the story is Corinium, headed by Tony, who is ready to do whatever it takes to break into the business of television. To his credit, he brings together a team of highly talented and dedicated individuals and brings his company to the heights that no one could have imagined.

Corinium also becomes a focal point to tie together various storylines and set the stage for the conflicts that further drive the plot. Through this fictional TV company, ‘Rivals’ sheds light on the highly competitive and often toxic environment in the TV industry, where success is given more value over the people. Through it, the show presents a sharp critique of the real world of television, showing the audience how easily the morals and values of a person can be twisted and the adverse impact it can have on them and the people around them. There is no particular TV company or station that Corinium has been modeled around, but it is presented with a sense of realism, even if a bit distorted, to get the point across effectively.

