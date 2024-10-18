Rivals: Where is the Hulu Show Filmed?

Based on the 1988 novel of the same name by Jilly Cooper, ‘Rivals’ revolves around the feud between Tony Baddingham and Rupert Campbell-Black that centers on the world of Corinium television. An ex-Olympian and Tory Minister for Sport, Rupert is divorced and lives life in the fast lane. Lord Tony Baddingham is the controller of Corinium Television and seeks to maintain his hold of the franchise while a rival group emerges to pitch for it.

With the loyalties of executives and board members up for grabs and the main players thoroughly detesting one another, the game is on to seize victory across every social battleground, from extravagant parties to tense boardroom meetings and secretive bedroom trysts. Transporting us to 1986, the Hulu show has an inherent atmosphere of romance as it is set against the stunning verdant backdrops of the Cotswolds, with picturesque historical estates and mansions populating the landscape.

Rivals Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Rivals’ is carried out across various locations in Gloucestershire, Bristol, and Salisbury. Principal photography for the debut season began on March 6, 2023, and was wrapped up in late August 2023. However, filming continued in September 2023, with crews venturing to Motril, Spain. Working together for six months, the cast and crew formed close bonds, with actress Emily Atack saying that she has made friends for life over the course of filming ‘Rivals.’

Bristol, England

Bristol is an important filming destination in England for ‘Rivals,’ with the team conducting both on-location and studio ffilming. The series became the first production to shoot at the newly completed Bottle Yard Studios 2 facility on Whitchurch Lane. Part of the Bottle Yard Studios in Hengrove, the facility has four sound stages, which, combined with the older facility’s eight, makes the studio the largest in West of England. The aircraft interior seen in the very first episode actually belongs to Alpha Foxtrot, a Concorde known for being the last one to have taken flight. The supersonic airliner is located at the Aviation Museum Aerospace on Hayes Way, Patchway.

The Battleaxes pub in Wraxall stands in for the Rutshire restaurant. Situated on Bristol Road, Wraxall, the local watering hole is housed in a Grade II-listed Tudor building and perfectly matches the rural aesthetic required in the show. While the pub closed after the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are being made to revive it to its former glory. Another restaurant used in the production is the Cosy Club, located at 31 Corn Street. With its refined historical interiors, which served as a banking hall at a point in time, the establishment becomes a perfect setting to depict opulence and wealth.

Further south, by Harbourside, the elegant site of Bristol’s Queen Square is transformed into Russet Street for the show, representing a fictional area in London. For the first season, the award ceremony’s exterior sequences were shot outside the Harbour Hotel on 53-55 Corn Street. West of Bristol, the charming coastal town of Clevedon adds to the visual gallery of the show, particularly with its Castlewood offices at Tickenham Road utilized in filming.

Gloucestershire, England

The ceremonial county of Gloucestershire contains a majority of the locations that are used to depict the fictional town of Rutshire and its surrounding areas in ‘Rivals.’ Breathtaking establishing shots capture the real-life rolling green landscapes of the Cotswolds region of England. Within the Cotswold district, the town of Tetbury stands in for the fictional Cotchester village introduced in the series. Nearby the town, the production team sets up shop at Chavenage House, an Elizabethan manor located in the heart of the Cotswolds.

Built in the 16th century, the historical location reportedly becomes Lord Tony Baddingham’s residence for ‘Rivals.’ Situated on the southwestern edge of the Cotswolds, Corsham is a charming market town in Wiltshire. Its Corsham High Street, lined with historical white houses, was turned into a set by the production team for the first season. One of the most prominent mansions seen in the series is actually Neston Park, an over 200-year-old country house and estate located south of Corsham.

Salisbury, England

The crew also ventures to Wilton House in Salisbury to capture the backdrops of the historical estate. A marvelous 16th-century estate in Wilton, Wilton House brings an air of aristocratic elegance to the series, making it a fitting backdrop for the high-society drama. The estate and its grounds are open to visitors during certain seasons and have served as the filming locations for ‘The Crown,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘Barry Lyndon.’

Motril, Spain

After completing filming for the first season of ‘Rivals’ in England on September 8, 2023, the production team flew to Motril, a picturesque town located on Spain’s southern coast. There, they resumed filming on September 18, capturing the exotic coastal backgrounds and beaches. Among the town’s beaches, the team primarily taped sequences at the Playa (beach) De Motril, its shimmering waters providing the perfect backdrop of luxury and romance.

