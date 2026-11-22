Marriages are built and broken, and affairs get more complicated in the second season of Hulu’s ‘Rivals.’ The war between Corinium and Venturer intensifies, and as more secrets come to light, trust and hearts are broken. A major shock comes in the form of the revelation of Maud and Tony’s affair. They secretly started seeing each other in the first half of the season after Maud didn’t get the attention she was starving for from Declan. The repercussions of the affair are felt halfway through Season 2, when Tony’s son discovers the affair, and his wife, Monica, dies after trying to get away from her marriage for good. The shadow of Monica’s death looms over the second half of the season, which is also when Declan discovers the extent of his wife’s betrayal. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Declan Discovers the Sordid Details of Maud’s Affair With Tony

Tony Baddingham is Declan O’Hara’s sworn enemy, and the fight between them is more than just about their businesses. While Corinium and Venturer’s rivalry takes center stage, the hate that Declan has for Tony is on a much more personal level. Tony, too, likes to stir things beyond professional capacity, which is why he targets Declan’s weak spot: his wife. After watching Maud in a play, he realizes she would be the perfect star for his next Shakespeare play. This would not only bring a great actor to his project, but would also mess with Declan’s head. Maud falls for Tony’s attention, something that Declan hasn’t been giving her for a while. Tony seems to see her talent, while Declan is so consumed by Venturer that he has no time for his wife’s professional achievements.

Eventually, of course, Maud realizes the error of her ways. She concludes that being with Declan is what she really wants and continuing the affair with Tony is not worth risking her husband and family for. By the time she breaks things off with Tony, it is already too late. Things escalate when Archie and Caitlin find Maud and Tony’s intimate picture. Soon, Monica finds out about it too, and things unravel to the point that she ends up dead. While Archie blames his father, Caitlin blames her mother for Monica’s death. This also worries Maud, as she fears what will happen when Declan finds out. Whatever hope she’d had of keeping the affair a secret shatters when she realizes more and more people have become aware of it.

Rupert finds out when he reads Tony’s card to Maud, and Lizzie starts to suspect things when she sees Maud and Tony talking at Corinium’s studios. At the Bonfire Night party, Maud realizes that Declan, too, will find out soon enough, so she decides to tell him herself. In between this, Tony shows up to try and convince her to come with him, and the interaction is noted by Declan. Once Tony leaves, Maud comes clean about the whole thing. Declan is devastated to discover that his wife cheated on him, and that too with his mortal enemy. To make things worse, the affair was not a one-time thing, but stretched on for months. This further leads Declan to suspect that his wife is the mole who has been feeding Tony information about Venturer.

There’s Still Hope for Maud and Declan

Declan gets so angry with Maud, not just about the affair but also the possibility of her being the mole, that he physically attacks her. She has to run out to ask for help, where Declan lets everyone know exactly what his wife has done. The betrayal of this scale is something Declan cannot easily forget, but Maud is not ready to give up on their marriage yet. She is deeply regretful of the affair and rebukes all efforts on Tony’s part to lure her back. However, no matter how much she apologizes, it seems Declan is not ready to hear her out. Rupert feels sorry for her and advises her to change her approach.

Having been a serial adulterer himself, he knows apologies won’t have any effect on the wronged party. The better thing to do is to remind Declan why he fell in love with Maud in the first place. So, she shows up at the Hunt Ball, where catching a pig bears the reward of a lunch with Declan. Maud catches the pig and demands her reward. Her entry catches everyone’s attention, and Declan approaches her, intrigued and perhaps reminded of the love he has for her. They start dancing, and it seems things are cooling down between them. But then Tony shows up again, and the whole thing unravels into an argument where it turns out that Charles is the mole, not Maud.

This clears her name, and she hopes it will ease Declan towards her a bit more. But the revelation has the opposite effect. Declan had already been struggling with the idea of trusting people. After Maud’s affair, there are only a couple of people he can truly trust, and Charles is one of them. So, when it turns out that Charles had been working with Tony this whole time, Declan is shattered. This influences his love for Maud, and he admits that he cannot forgive her so easily. She takes the hint and realizes that nothing she does will convince her husband to take her back. So, she decides to pack things up and leave for London.

It truly seems like the end for them. However, it is too early to give a verdict on their marriage. In the book by Jilly Cooper, on which the show is based, Maud is not only the adultress but also Tony’s spy. Even then, she and Declan manage to find their way back to each other. Since the show’s major plotlines are still running true to the book, it is fair to assume that the show’s Declan and Maud will also finally set aside their differences. The road to that reunion, however, will be long and winding, so it’s better if Maud doesn’t hold her breath.

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