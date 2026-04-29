RJ Decker Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot

In ABC’s ‘RJ Decker,’ an ex-photographer turns into a private investigator following a personal tragedy. The first season follows Decker, who works on all sorts of cases, ranging from highly mysterious to deeply bizarre, with the help of his ex-wife and her new wife, who is also a police detective. Another complicated relationship in his life is with Emi, whose father becomes the big bad of the final few episodes of the season. The finale ends on a cliffhanger that spells nothing but trouble for Decker and the people close to him.

So far, ABC has not renewed the show, but given that ‘RJ Decker’ has been consistently performing well brings some faith to the matter. On its premiere, it became the most-watched drama in the 10PM slot for the network in over five years. It was also promoted to the primetime slot of 9 PM, following the wrap-up of ‘High Potential’ Season 2. This shows that the network might want to continue with Decker’s misadventures, and much like other network shows, it would be a regular yearly release, perhaps even in the fall 2026 season or in early 2027.

RJ Decker Season 2 Will Focus on Victor Ochoa’s Mystery

‘RJ Decker’ is inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel ‘Double Whammy,’ but the show has taken a turn of its own, developing the storyline in unexpected ways. After a tumultuous relationship with Emi, where they become friends but RJ is still wary of her true motives, still recuperating from the fact that she helped send him to jail, things take an even more unexpected turn. While it becomes clear that Emi is a good person and is trying to make up for sending him to prison, her father is not entirely approving of their newfound friendship. Victor Ochoa is a highly powerful and influential politician whose corrupt practices are not hidden from RJ and his friends. When he tries to antagonize RJ, the group comes together to bring down Victor.

At the end of the day, RJ wins the battle, but Victor also doesn’t lose. At least, that’s not what it seems like in the beginning. While RJ and his friends celebrate his win, we find Victor alone in his house. Later, his dead body is found floating in the pool. This sets up the second season, where the show will continue its case-of-the-week structure, with Victor’s murder being the overarching mystery of the season. Interestingly, Victor had confessed to his daughter that he had dealings with some very dangerous people, but he said that he did it to keep the city safe. This means he wasn’t entirely the bad guy and may have been the mediator who ensured everything worked out smoothly. With him gone, the structure would crumble, and chaos would ensue.

RJ will get entangled in the investigation, and as he and Emi try to figure out what happened to her father, they will eventually end up crossing paths with more dangerous people. This is especially after she takes over her father’s business and becomes privy to the things he had been keeping from her all this time. At the same time, the show will continue building upon RJ and Emi’s romance, while also strengthening his friendship with Mel, with whom he will work on more cases, including Victor’s. More interestingly, RJ and his friends will also face off against more dangerous villains and perhaps expose more corrupt politicians in the process. All this time, RJ will also have his hands full with more bizarre and weird cases of murder and intrigue.

RJ Decker Will Introduce New Villains Into the Mix

‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 will bring back Scott Speedman as the eponymous private investigator. We will also see the return of Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emi, Adelaide Clemens as Catherine, Bevin Bru as Mel, and Kevin Rankin as Wish, with Mélodie Rose Romano as young Sofia. With David Zayas’ Victor Ochoa as the primary victim, the actor might return in flashback scenes that give more context about what really happened on the day of the character’s murder. We also expect to see Maximo Salas reprising his role as Lucas Ochoa. Though he remained in the background for most of the season, he might have a bigger role to play following his father’s death.

Additionally, new cast members will be introduced as more villains and friends are introduced. Every episode brings new victims and suspects, which opens the slate for a whole range of characters. Moreover, there is so much that we still don’t know about RJ and the people close to him, which means that there might be a few blasts from the past to keep things interesting. At the same time, the death of Victor Ochoa is bound to bring villainous characters out of the woodwork, the ones he had been holding back for so long.

Read More: Is RJ Decker a True Story? Is He Based on a Real PI?