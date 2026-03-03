Is RJ Decker a True Story? Is He Based on a Real PI?

In ABC’s ‘RJ Decker,’ Scott Speedman plays the titular character, who works as a private investigator in Fort Lauderdale, handling some rather bizarre cases, justifying their placement as a headline in Florida. The police procedural drama brings a new mystery every episode, leading the protagonist to very unexpected places, and fortunately, he is not alone in his quest for truth. His ex-wife, Catherine, is a journalist, and her current wife, Mel, is a police officer, and his current love interest is Emi, a mysterious woman hailing from a politically powerful family with unclear intentions regarding her interest in Decker. Developed by Rob Doherty, the show keeps the audience on their toes with the murder mysteries, but it is the realistic portrayal of Decker’s character that becomes a major draw. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional RJ Decker Comes From the Mind of a Florida Man

‘RJ Decker’ is a fictional story written for the screen by Rob Doherty. The show and its main character are inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 book titled ‘Double Whammy.’ The mystery novel, which is a part of the series of books written by Hiaasen, follows the story of a private investigator in Florida who is led into the world of bass fishing while chasing a case. Over the course of the story, he uncovers corruption, the connection of bass fishing to evangelism, and how the elite have been working behind the scenes to turn everything in their favor. For the author, who hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the idea was to present a realistic expression of life in Florida while keeping things entertaining for the audience with the central mystery.

One of the things that stands out in Hiaasen’s books is the presence of the absurdity that seems to have become synonymous with the “Florida man” headlines of the state. The author embraces that weirdness, employing it as entertainment to keep the audience hooked while also sending a strong message through the characters fighting for truth and justice. The show borrows the core idea of the book and expands Decker’s stories as well as the cases he works on. The ABC series doesn’t directly adapt the book, but the source material does give a structure on which its episodes are built. The adaptation expands Decker’s backstory, as well as the cast of characters surrounding him, each getting a deeply-layered and nuanced portrayal.

Despite the many changes that happen when bringing a story from the book to the screen, ‘RJ Decker’ does not let go of the weirdness and absurdity. The writers leaned into this seemingly ridiculous turn of headlines that are often found in the news about random “Florida Man,” adding more character to the city itself. The cases for each episode are also created to match the humor and the ridiculousness that the audience can’t help but marvel at, while also stirring the pot with enough mystery to keep things entertaining. Actor Scott Speedman wanted to present Decker as a person who is trying to move on from past traumas and mistakes, but the cases he solves end up pulling him back. But that doesn’t stop him from trying to get to the bottom of the truth, and that’s the dedication that the audience roots for.

