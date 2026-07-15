Rob Cobain Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Robert Brown, also known as Rob Cobain, was a loving father of two and an up-and-coming hip-hop artist making waves in North Charleston, South Carolina. So, when he suddenly met his demise in late 2024, the entire community was shell-shocked and deeply devastated by the loss. In the episode titled ‘Unforgotten: Rob’ of A&E’s ‘The First 48,’ the primary focus is on the tragic killing of the talented 40-year-old and the North Charleston Police Department’s relentless efforts to solve the complicated case.

Robert “Rob” Brown Was Found Dead Inside His North Charleston Home

The beloved son of Linda Watkins, Robert Lenorris Brown III, was born on September 3, 1984, and raised in Fort Valley, Georgia. Growing up, he developed a deep passion for music and began his journey to become a rapper. His stage name, Rob Cobain, originated from his appreciation for one of his idols, Kurt Cobain. He relocated to North Charleston, South Carolina, with his longtime friend and fellow artist, Nyisha Henry. To support his hip-hop career, he also worked at a local jewelry store. Besides music, Rob also loved his two kids — Journey and Kingston. He shared Kingston, who is nonverbal and is a person with autism, with his ex-wife, Arielle Brown. Meanwhile, Journey was his daughter from a previous relationship.

The passionate hip-hop artist and a doting father was a loved and respected member of the community. Unfortunately, his dreams of becoming a popular musician and watching his kids grow up were shattered when he became a victim of a gruesome homicide. In the early hours of December 3, 2024, one of his neighbors heard two loud bangs around 5 am. Several hours later, she noticed Rob’s glass door had shattered, after which she called for maintenance. When the maintenance guy arrived, he found Rob dead and immediately informed the property manager, who then called 911 around 1:24 pm.

As the authorities arrived at Rob’s Lowell Drive home, they found a shattered glass door and the 40-year-old man dead on a couch. The EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. Upon examining the crime scene and his remains, the detectives concluded that he was shot a total of four times, in the back, legs, and ankle. They also found three shell casings in the apartment, one on the living room floor, one behind the couch, and one in the front hallway. The autopsy revealed the cause of his death to be multiple gunshot wounds. Thus, a homicide investigation was immediately launched to get to the bottom of the case.

Robert “Rob” Brown’s Homicide Investigation Led to Multiple Dead Ends

As part of the investigation, the authorities interviewed several neighbors, hoping to get a break in the case. They also noticed that there was a Ring camera in the living room, hoping that it had captured what actually led to the homicide and the identity of the perpetrator. After talking to his neighbors, they learned that Robert “Rob” Brown had lived with a couple as his roommates, whom he had recently told to get out as his daughter was coming to live with him. His employer told the detectives that she had last talked to Rob the previous evening around 6 pm and claimed to have seen a woman pick him up from work. The police tracked down that woman, Amanda, and brought her in for questioning.

She told the detectives that she and Rob went to his house, where they watched TV and smoked for a while, before she left around 9:30 pm. After ruling her out as a potential suspect, the investigators turned their attention to his former roommates. The woman claimed that she suspected her boyfriend of committing the homicide. She told them that after moving out of Rob’s apartment, she and her boyfriend broke up. However, after executing a search warrant on her boyfriend’s phone, they learned that he was in Florence, South Carolina, at the time of the murder. They also spoke to him on the phone, and he was cooperative with them. Thus, they ruled him out as a suspect as well. More disappointment followed for the investigators as the Ring camera in Rob’s living room hadn’t recorded any footage of the crime.

Rob Cobain’s Killer Has Yet to be Apprehended

A few days later, his mother, Linda Watkins, told the detectives that a couple of weeks prior to the murder, his house had been broken into. To gain more information about the incident, they spoke with his daughter, Journey, and his ex-wife, Arielle, who also couldn’t provide much detail. Next, the North Charleston Police Department looked at the security footage from the grocery store adjacent to Rob’s apartment complex. They spotted a suspicious individual roaming behind the grocery store and near the back door of Rob’s apartment around 4 am on the fateful morning. In order to identify the individual, they also reviewed the doorbell footage of one of Rob’s neighbors and spotted a man whose appearance couldn’t be identified due to the poor video quality walking down Lowell Drive.

The detectives also tried to find connections between Rob’s murder and a suspect who was involved in multiple burglaries in the area. However, due to a lack of evidence, they couldn’t link him to the crime. More than a year after Rob’s death, in January 2025, his mother, Linda, released a statement, asking for help. “If there is someone or anybody out there that knows anything, please come forward. We need justice. I understand my son is gone, for you all but not for me, and I won’t feel any ease at this until we know who did it and I want to know why,” she stated. To this day, the North Charleston Police Department is working on the case to provide a sense of justice and closure to Rob’s loved ones.

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