Robert “Big Daddy” Gaddy: Where is Steve McNair’s Friend Now?

Netflix’s documentary film ‘Untold: The Murder of Air McNair’ explores the murder of the Tennessee Titans’ legendary quarterback, Steve “Air” McNair, through the words of people who were in his close circle, including Robert “Big Daddy” Gaddy, his bodyguard, friend, and business partner. Gaddy is the person who called 9-1-1 and informed the authorities about the crime. His alleged fallout with the former football player was a subject of controversy, sparking several conspiracy theories concerning the murder. Even though he was a person of interest in the case, the police cleared him after going through his records. When McNair’s actions were in question, Gaddy stepped up to defend his friend’s legacy!

Robert Gaddy Became a Businessman After the End of His Football Journey

Robert “Big Daddy” Gaddy and Steve McNair played football together for Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi. While McNair joined the Houston Oilers, which eventually became the Tennessee Titans, Gaddy became part of the Kansas City Chiefs, and eventually, the Nashville Kats of the Arena Football League. In addition to being the former quarterback’s close friend and bodyguard, Gaddy was also his business partner, as he owned a minority stake in the former’s Nashville restaurant Gridiron9. Around four years before McNair’s murder, Gaddy ended up in the spotlight by pressing charges against the Titans’ Adam “Pacman” Jones, with whom he engaged in a nightclub fight.

After McNair was murdered by his girlfriend Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi, who then killed herself, the bodies were discovered by Wayne Neely, the former footballer’s friend. Neely reached out to Gaddy, who arrived at the house and called 911 after taking a look at his friend’s state. “When I walked in, I knew it immediately (knew something was wrong). I didn’t have to touch (McNair). I called 911 and told them they needed to get there. I was holding my breath and hoping it wasn’t true. I didn’t want to touch him, but I saw blood on my best friend, and I was almost panicking myself. It looked like he was gone, and I didn’t want to believe it,” he told The Tennessean.

Robert Gaddy Had a Tough Time Coping With the Loss of Steve McNair

During the murder investigation, the authorities talked to Emily Andrews, Jenni’s friend and former roommate. She told the police that McNair spoke to her about firing Gaddy after finding $13,000 missing. Gaddy dismissed Emily’s words and added that he was never fired and that the two business partners never had a financial dispute. “We were like brothers. Me and my family, Steve and his family, we’ve all been through a lot and we’re trying to put this to rest. […] I just miss my man,” he told The Tennessean in another interview.

The years that followed were not easy for Gaddy. “The first couple of years I lost a lot of sleep to walk into a room and see what you would consider your best friend sleep, and in an eternal sleep. It was a picture that was hard to get out of my mind, and to this day, when I think about it, it still sends chills down my spine,” he told WKRN in 2018. Eventually, he learned how to cope with the memories. “Over time, things have gotten a little bit easier to deal with. The first five years, it was very, very hard to even think about the 4th,” he added about his friend’s death anniversary.

Gaddy is happy to see the large banner of McNair outside the Titans’ Nissan Stadium. “Anytime I see my friend getting immortalized in any shape, form, or fashion, it does me great. I know it does family, and [it] warms all of our hearts to see him up there. Steve meant a lot to me as well as he did a lot of people in this city. You can never forget an individual like Steve,” he said in the same WKRN interview.

Robert Gaddy Runs a Restaurant With His Wife Today

After Steve McNair’s murder, Robert Gaddy and the former quarterback’s cousin Raymond White, the minority owners of Gridiron9, wanted to buy out the majority stake. However, the court authorized McNair’s wife, Mechelle McNair, to sell the restaurant, dismissing an objection filed by White. In 2016, Gaddy and his wife, Ashley Gaddy, opened a sports bar named Donks Bar & Grill, which was located at 2209 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville. At the time, he also sold Big Daddy’s Sweet Mississippi Sauce. After six years, the establishment was closed in 2022. He currently runs Blackwood Restaurant and Lounge, located within Hotel Preston by Marriott at 733 Briley Parkway in Nashville, which was opened on June 1, 2024.

Gaddy currently lives in Nashville with Ashley and two children. He is mainly engaged with several live events conducted at Blackwood, where, in his words, he serves the “best damn catfish in the world.” The establishment has hosted several musicians, such as Tana Matz, Sarina-Joi Crowe, and Nové. Gaddy also worked previously at Music City Autoplex, a used-car dealership in Nashville. While not working, he is a devoted family man. He regularly celebrates his and his loved ones’ birthdays by organizing opulent birthday bashes in the city. His son, Nyles Gaddy, is a defensive lineman who plays for the Missouri Tigers after attending Jackson State University. Gaddy continues to remember McNair while cherishing a blessed life with his wife, son, and daughter.

Read More: Steve McNair Murder: Why Did Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi Kill Him?