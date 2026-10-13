Robert “Bob” Robideau: What Happened to the Indigenous Activist Now?

Netflix’s ‘Free Leonard Peltier’ revisits the double homicide of FBI special agents, 27-year-old Ronald Arthur Williams and 28-year-old Jack Ross Coler. It also focuses on the controversy surrounding the prosecution of Indigenous activists, Robert Eugene “Bob” Robideau, Darrelle/Darrell Dean “Dino” Butler, and Leonard Peltier for the murders. Although Robert and Dino were later acquitted, Leonard was found guilty of the crime. The documentary further features in-depth interviews with Dino and Leonard, as well as another interview with Robert, discussing being a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM).

Robert Robideau Joined the American Indian Movement in South Dakota

Robert Eugene Robideau, lovingly known as Bob, was born to William Robideau and Yvonne Lavendere on November 11, 1946. Growing up in a tight-knit community in Portland, Oregon, he fostered a special relationship with his 11 siblings. While his father had Dakota, Ojibwa, and French roots, his mother was from the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Robert had always been proud of his heritage and attended Roosevelt High School. After graduating from high school, he pursued a degree in Cultural Anthropology at Portland State University. It wasn’t long before Robert earned the degree.

Robert also completed a degree in Arts from the Institute of American Indian Arts. In adulthood, he entered into a relationship with a woman named Patricia Joan Napoleon. Soon after, they got married and welcomed their son, Michael Robideau, into the world. Unfortunately, cracks began appearing in the union, leading to their separation. Robert eventually got into another relationship, which led to the birth of his son, Bobby Robideau. However, his relationship with his child’s mother sadly didn’t work out. Beyond that, Robert shared a good bond with his cousin, Leonard Peltier. Reports state that in the early 1970s, the former headed to South Dakota.

There, Robert eventually became a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in 1973 and participated in its protests. In the meantime, the tensions escalated between the traditionalists of the Lakota tribe and the elected tribal chairman in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. To handle the situation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also stepped in. On June 26, 1975, two FBI special agents, Ronald Arthur Williams and Jack Ross Coler, arrived at the location searching for a person of interest in another case. However, what followed was heavy gunfire between those two agents and the indigenous people, in which Ronald and Jack were killed. Additionally, an AIM member, Joseph Stuntz, lost his life that day.

Robert Robideau Was Considered a Suspect in the Deaths of Two FBI Agents

Once the FBI began its investigation into the deaths of Ronald and Jack, they identified Leonard as the suspect who fired the fatal shots. As per the investigative records, the authorities alleged that after the death of both agents, Robert took a .308-caliber firearm from Jack’s possession, while Dino took a handgun from Ronald’s possession. Furthermore, the reports alleged that Leonard had taken possession of another handgun belonging to one of the agents. On September 5, 1975, Dino was arrested after Ronald’s handgun and other ammunition were uncovered near the location where Dino was apprehended.

Things took another turn when Robert and some other AIM members were traveling in a vehicle containing ammunition that accidentally blew up on a highway near Wichita, Kansas, on September 10, 1975. Official reports specify that the explosion had injured Robert and the other members present inside. On that same day, Robert was taken into custody. According to FBI documents, investigators recovered a damaged AR-15 rifle from the vehicle, which was linked to having been used in the firings against Jack and Ronald.

In the meantime, the FBI declared Leonard a fugitive. On the other hand, by November 1975, Robert, Leonard, and Dino were all indicted on the charges of first-degree murder. Another of the AIM members, Jimmy Eagle, was also arrested and faced the same charge. However, the charge against Jimmy was later dismissed, and he was never convicted of the crime. In February 1976, Leonard was arrested in Hinton, Alberta, and was extradited to South Dakota in December of that same year.

Robert Robideau Was Living in Barcelona When He Passed Away in 2009

After Robert and Dino were taken into custody, they faced a jury trial in a Federal Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The trial began on June 7, 1976, during which the prosecution claimed that Robert and Dino had participated in the armed confrontation that led to the deaths of Ronald and Jack. They further emphasized the aiding-and-abetting theory. On the other hand, the defense contended that the defendants had acted in self-defense amid the violent atmosphere at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The defense further challenged the credibility of the witness and accused the FBI of misconduct. Ultimately, the jury acquitted Robert and Dino on July 16, 1976, of their charges, and both of them were released. In March 1977, Leonard’s trial finally commenced, and he was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to two life terms in federal prison on June 1, 1977. After Robert was released, he continued to advocate for the rights of indigenous peoples.

Robert then relocated to Barcelona, Spain, where he dedicated himself to becoming a painter, focusing on the Native American topic. Moreover, he later became the Director of the American Indian Movement Museum in Barcelona. Simultaneously, Robert focused on fighting for Leonard as a part of the Leonard Peltier Defense Committee. While staying in Spain, Robert found love once again when he crossed paths with Pilar. Shortly after, they tied the knot at a beautiful venue. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 62 on February 17, 2009, while he was still residing in Barcelona.

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