Robert Haney and Stephen Delicino Murders: Where is Susan Monica Now?

The episode titled ‘Wicked Women’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Signs of a Psychopath’ dives deep into the horrific murder cases of two handymen — Robert Haney and Stephen Delicino. When their remains were found at a secluded farm property, an investigation was launched, uncovering some dark secrets. Thanks to the insightful interviews, the episode also provides a detailed account of the investigation and the aftermath in the lives of the victims’ loved ones.

Remains of Robert Haney and Stephen Delicino Were Found in and Around a Farm

Born on June 26, 1957, Robert Harry Haney Sr. was a handyman who preferred the peace and quiet of nature and solitude. So, later in his life, he resided alone in the woods, close to nature, while working as a handyman. Keeping his business to himself, the divorcee hardly interacted with anyone. However, he was a father to a few kids, including a son named Jesse Haney, who used to keep in touch with him every now and then, even though Robert did not have any phone or electronic device on him. But it had been several months since his family and friends heard from the 56-year-old, so they got concerned.

On the other hand, Stephen Frank Delicino, who was born in the early 1950s, was described as a compassionate person with a good heart. The 59-year-old had been missing since 2012 and had a lot to do with Robert Haney. After the police began investigating the disappearance of the latter, the authorities found remains of both their bodies eaten by pigs on a secluded farm. Lacking clarity on the entire situation, they launched an investigation to get to the bottom of the case.

The Employee of Robert Haney and Stephen Delicino Proved to be Deadly

As the detectives talked to Robert Haney’s loved ones, they learned that he had been working for a woman named Susan Monica, whom he had met through a Craigslist ad. His son claimed, “My dad and Susan Monica had a deal. My dad would get part cash and be able to stay on the property. My dad agreed to build a house from the bottom up.” It was in 2013 when Robert was hired as her handyman, laborer, carpenter, or anything she asked of him.

When his kids headed down to Monika’s residence to check on their father on January 1, 2014, she claimed that she had not seen him after he quit in September 2013. She said that he left without taking any of his belongings, which felt strange to them. When they saw his dog and tools still in his trailer, their suspicion became strong enough to let the authorities know about the situation. That’s when the police visited Susan’s property and questioned her about the missing man’s whereabouts. The detective said that she claimed, “He received a concerning phone call from a family member that she had been the victim of assault, and he was really upset about that.” Although Robert’s kids corroborated her claims about the assault, they said that they did not see their father.

The Killer Claimed That She Had Robert and Stephen Out of Empathy and Self-Defense

After leaving Susan’s property, the police tracked down Robert’s Oregon Trail Electronics Benefits Transfer card and learned that it was last used in December 2013 by none other than Susan herself at a Walmart store in Grants Pass, Oregon. So, upon obtaining a search warrant for her property, the investigators swarmed her house on January 10, 2014. During their search, they came across evidence of human and animal remains, including a human leg in a catchment pond. Following the gruesome discovery, she was brought in for questioning, and she did not take much time to confess that she had committed murder. However, she claimed that it was out of empathy for the victim, who was being eaten by a bunch of her pigs.

She told the detectives, “I put him out of his misery. I do that for my animals, and this was the first time I did it for a human being, and I knew it was wrong, but if it were one of my pigs suffering out there, I would have done the same thing.” Once the pigs were done, she said that she transferred his remains in garbage bags, which were supposedly found by wild animals, and dragged his leg out of it into the pond. This revelation led the police to conduct a thorough search of the property, allowing them to find another body. She verified that it was Stephen Delicino’s body but immediately claimed that he died due to self-defense. As per her claims, in the summer of 2012, she discovered that he had stolen her two rifles, and when she confronted him about it, they got into a struggle, during which he was shot in the back of his head.

According to her, the shot didn’t kill him but only made him angrier. So, when he charged toward her in the barn, she picked up her rifle and shot him to death in self-defense. After feeding his body to her pigs, she admittedly buried what remained of him. Right before putting an end to the interrogation, the detectives asked if there were more dead bodies on her property, and she confessed that if she were to tell him about 17 other victims, “she would spend the rest of her life in jail.” On January 14, 2014, she was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse and one count of identity theft. Later on, it was discovered that Susan had gotten into an argument with Robert when he was drunk and tried to come on to her. She then reportedly shot him and pushed him into the pigpen.

Susan Monica is Behind Bars at an Oregon Prison Facility

After Susan Monica pleaded not guilty, she stood on trial for the murders of Robert Haney and Stephen Delicino in April 2015. Her cellmate testified against her and told the truth about Robert’s murder. During the trial, officials also proved that the victim’s legs were dismembered by an axe and his thigh bones were eaten by an animal. A few weeks later, the jury returned with a guilty verdict and convicted the defendant of all the charges against her on April 21, 2015. She was immediately sentenced to a minimum of 50 years in prison for her gruesome crimes. The 76-year-old fugitive is currently serving her sentence at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon.

