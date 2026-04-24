Robert Josh Grossman: Where is Kouri Richins’ Former Boyfriend Now?

When Eric Richins passed away in Kamas, Utah, in March 2022, at first it seemed like there was nothing unnatural about his death. However, when traces of fentanyl were found in his autopsy and detectives began working on the case, their attention turned to Kouri Richins, his wife. As police uncovered more about the couple, they also learned that Kouri had been having an affair with Robert Josh Grossman for years before her husband’s death. CBS’ ‘48 Hours: The People v. Kouri Richins’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline: Book of Lies’ present different aspects of the case and the various complications that took years for Kouri to be brought to justice.

Robert Josh Grossman Had Been Working for Kouri Richins as a Handyman

Robert Josh Grossman had been living in South Carolina when he first saw a help-wanted advertisement from Kouri Richins’s real estate company. He was working as a handyman after his stint in the Army and service in Iraq, and it seemed like a good opportunity for him. He said he got in touch with her and decided to move to Utah to help with her work. They used to talk often, and by early 2020, just before he moved, they began dating while Kouri was still married to Eric Richins. She gave him one of the houses she was working on to stay in and would also give him money when he needed it.

In the meantime, Robert and Kouri continued their affair behind Eric’s back. They exchanged many texts and discussed the possibility of a future together. Robert said they both understood it was not realistic and more like a fantasy, but they often expressed love for each other, and he maintained that he never misrepresented his feelings. He also said he had made plans for Kouri on March 4, 2022, to celebrate the sale of one of her properties, but in the middle of the night, Eric passed away. In his testimony, Robert stated that he could see she was grieving and that it was a very difficult time for her. They broke up a few months after the incident.

Robert Josh Grossman Feels Guilt Over His Former Relationship Today

In March 2026, Robert Josh Grossman was called to testify against Kouri Richins. He was asked to read out the texts the two of them had exchanged, and he became quite emotional during the testimony. He spoke about feeling guilt over the affair and said that the first time he heard Kouri being implicated was when a private investigator hired by Eric Richins’s family came to speak with him. He maintained that before that point, he had never suspected Kouri of being responsible. He was particularly questioned about a conversation the two had weeks after the incident, in which Kouri had asked him about his time serving in Iraq.

According to Robert’s testimony, he described an emotional conversation a few weeks after Eric’s passing in which Kouri allegedly asked him how it felt to kill someone else. He said this referred to his time with the military, and he felt she was being more open and honest than she had ever been before. However, he added that things became difficult for her and their relationship deteriorated, and a few months after Eric’s death, the two of them broke up. Robert’s testimony was considered important in understanding Kouri’s emotional state and subsequent actions, and it played a role in the broader context of the case against her.

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