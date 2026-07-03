Where is Robert Poynter’s Family Now?

Robert Louis Poynter III was a 47-year-old Captain at the University Park Fire Department in Texas. His life was tragically cut short on September 9, 2016, when he was shot dead in Royse City. His death completely shattered his mother, Candy Habersack, and his two sisters, Jennifer Poynter-Willis, AKA Jenny, and Cheryl Kloiber. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: Out of the Darkness,’ his loved ones discussed the profound impact the loss had on their lives. The episode also delves deeper into the investigation that revealed that his wife, Chacey Poynter, and her lover, Michael Garza, were responsible for his death.

Robert Poynter Jr. Passed Away in California at the Age of 57

Robert Louis Poynter Jr. was welcomed into the world by Robert Louis Poynter Sr. and Dawnn D Slaby Polivka on April 18, 1947. His parents affectionately called him Bob, and he grew up in a loving household in Oak Park, Illinois. After completing his education, he finally began his professional journey. Around the same time, he first met Candy Habersack. They soon began dating, and shortly after, the pair tied the knot on February 25, 1967.

Over the next few years, Robert Jr. and Candy welcomed their daughters, Jennifer Poynter-Willis, AKA Jenny, and Cheryl Kloiber, and their son, Robert Louis Poynter III. Their relationship sadly didn’t work out, and they got divorced on April 7, 1982. He got a second chance at love when he met Merry Poynter. Eventually, the pair got married in a beautiful venue, surrounded by their loved ones. On June 7, 2004, Robert Jr. suddenly passed away at the age of 57 in Los Angeles, California.

Candy Habersack Currently Dedicates Her Time to Her Partner and Daughter

Although Candy Habersack and Robert Louis Poynter Jr. got divorced in April 1982, she never let that get in the way of raising her children with immense love. Eventually, she found another chance at love when she met Mark Habersack. Not long after, the couple exchanged their vows. Unfortunately, the mother’s heart broke into pieces on September 9, 2016, when she got the call that her son had been killed in Royse City, Texas. Several years have passed after her son’s death, but Candy still misses Robert every single day.

While speaking about the void the loss left in her heart, Candy expressed, “I mean, it took me a long time to get over Bobby’s phone calls. They weren’t coming through anymore.” As she began to heal her heart, she received unwavering support from her partner, Mark, and her daughters, Jennifer and Cheryl. The mother originally graduated from Utica High School in 1967, but has now chosen to keep further details of her professional life out of the public eye. In her personal life, Candy experienced another tragedy when Cheryl unfortunately passed away in April 2023.

Cheryl’s untimely demise completely devastated Candy. Fortunately, Jennifer became one of her greatest sources of strength during the difficult time. Currently, the mother maintains a close connection with Jennifer and often makes sure to spend time with her, whether it’s going to the beach or having meals together. Besides that, Candy frequently goes out to romantic lunches with Mark, and they love making memories with their friends. The festive season, especially Christmas, becomes a crucial time for her to celebrate with her family and express her appreciation for them.

Jennifer Poynter-Willis is Thriving as an Attorney While Remaining Close to Her Family

Jennifer Poynter-Willis, also known as Jenny, has carved out a distinguished professional trajectory through dedication and hard work. She graduated from Bonanza High School before deciding to pursue a law degree at Creighton University School of Law. After earning the degree, she began her career as an attorney. In August 2018, Jennifer joined Vegas East Attorneys as an Attorney. Simultaneously, she stepped into the same position at Pecos Law Group. However, her personal life hasn’t been without heartbreak as she lost her loving brother, Robert, in September 2016 and sister, Cheryl, in April 2023. Each day, Jennifer reminisces about their childhood and the incredible memories they shared.

During Cheryl’s one-year death anniversary in April 2024, Jennifer penned her grief, writing, “How can a year have passed since we lost you? Seems like weeks. Miss you, sis.” Whenever reality becomes too hard to bear, Jennifer seeks solace in her partner’s presence. Together, the couple loves cheering for their favorite football team from the sidelines at the stadium and indulging in adventurous activities like kayaking and jet-skiing. They have built their small family, including their two pups. Unfortunately, they were left heartbroken when one of their pups unexpectedly passed away in May 2025. Yet, despite the grief, Jennifer never lets it define her life and continues to move forward, holding the memories of her loved ones close to her heart.

Cheryl Kloiber Cherished Her Brother’s Memories Until the Day She Passed Away

Before the loss of her brother, Cheryl Kloiber had been focused on building her life. In adulthood, she entered a relationship, which helped her embrace motherhood. Eventually, she welcomed her sons, Michael and Brian Collar, into her life. Sadly, cracks began to appear in her relationship, leading to her separation. Nevertheless, she got a second chance at love when she crossed paths with David Kloiber. As their connection blossomed, they finally tied the knot in May 2020, surrounded by their family and friends.

From spending their lazy afternoons together to going on lovely dates, Cheryl and David always loved creating lifelong memories. Their family was filled with even more joy when they welcomed their two pups, including Jack, into their world. In her free time, Cheryl always enjoyed immersing herself in the serenity of nature, from watching sunsets to appreciating blooming flowers. Yet, amid everything, she often spoke about her brother and kept his memories alive by sharing his pictures. Unfortunately, in April 2023, Cheryl’s life came to an unexpected end, leaving her husband, sister, and mother completely devastated.

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