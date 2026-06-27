Where is Selonia Reed’s Family Now?

The episode titled ‘The Day My Mother Never Came Home’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ delves deeper into the August 1987 murder of 26-year-old Selonia Ophelia Smith, who was lovingly known as Loni. The authorities in Hammond, Louisiana, quickly launched an investigation, which led them to focus on her husband, Reginald Reed Sr., and his friend, Jimmy Ray Barnes. Through detailed interviews with Selonia’s son, Reginald “Reggie” Reed Jr., and sister, Gwen Smith, the episode also sheds light on the profound impact the case left on them. They also reflect on the time when Reginald Sr. and Jimmy were finally arrested and later found guilty of the charges related to the crime.

Reginald Reed Jr. and Gwen Smith Waited More Than 30 Years For Answers

Reginald Reed Jr., also known as Reggie among his loved ones, was just 6 years old on August 23, 1987, when his mother, Selonia Ophelia “Loni” Smith, was brutally killed in Hammond, Louisiana. When she went missing on August 22, her husband, Reginald L. Reed Sr., called her sister, Gwen Smith, to ask about her whereabouts. Unfortunately, Gwen was left devastated when she learned of the tragedy. The investigation into the case spanned over three decades, leading to the arrest of Selonia’s husband, Reginald L. Reed Sr., and his friend, Jimmy Ray Barnes, in June 2019. After Reggie’s father was convicted of second-degree murder in November 2022, it left him completely heartbroken.

During his interview on the show, Reggie shared how his father diligently raised him. Even in 2025, the father and son continued to speak at least once or twice a week, as Reginald Sr. called his son from Louisiana State Prison. Beyond that, Reggie continues to miss his mother every day. He describes her as his “first love” and, to this day, feels the profound void left by her loss. Unfortunately, the tragedy left Reggie and his aunt, Gwen, estranged, but she couldn’t help but worry about her nephew. While speaking on the matter, she said, “I just kind of felt bad for him, you know, because … his mom was taken away from him when he was a little boy.” No matter where they are, Reggie and Gwen always make sure to hold the memories of Selonia close to their hearts.

Reginald Reed Jr. is Climbing the Corporate Ladder While Sharing His Mother’s Story

Reggie described his mother as his “first love,” and although the loss has left a void in his heart, he never let that define his path. After graduating from high school, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Management/Global Marketing Concentration from the University of Phoenix. Following that, Reggie completed a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management at the same university. In January 2022, he earned a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt at Villanova University before continuing his studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Reggie originally began his career in March 2004 as a Retail Sales Consultant at AT&T.

As Reggie continued working at AT&T, his experience and skills helped him get promoted to Assistant Retail Sales Manager and Corporate Indirect Retail Account Director. He eventually left the organization in April 2010. A month later, he joined Pfizer as a Professional Healthcare Representative. Over the years, he climbed the corporate ladder to become a Senior Cardiovascular Healthcare Consultant, a Dermatology Senior Healthcare Representative (Inflammation & Immunology), and a Specialty Key Account Director. Currently, Reggie has been thriving as a Senior Rare Disease Account Director in the Biologics Department at Pfizer since March 2025.

Inspired by the ordeal he endured, Reggie wrote about his experience in his memoir, ‘The Day My Mother Never Came Home,’ which was published in May 2024. Additionally, he maintains a website where he shares his story in more detail and provides updates about his media appearances. In his personal life, Reggie has finally found love in his soulmate and wife, Paula. The couple has welcomed a son and a daughter into their lives, filling their little family with laughter and joy. They have named their beautiful daughter Selonia in honor of the legacy of Reggie’s mother. As of writing, he is walking in the path of healing, receiving immense support from the love of his life.



Gwen Smith Considers Her Loved Ones as Her Biggest Source of Strength

Gwen Smith still remembers the day of August 22, 1987. It was the last time she met Selonia, when the 26-year-old picked her up from work and dropped her off at home. Yet Gwen continued to move forward with determination and resilience, hoping never to let her sister down. The former graduated from Central Lafourche High School in 1983. She then earned a degree in Management from Southeastern Louisiana University. Aside from that, she has chosen not to share further details about her professional life.

Currently residing in Houma, Louisiana, Gwen dedicates her personal life entirely to her family, especially her son, Devron Smith. She also maintains a close relationship with her daughter-in-law, Courtney Smith. Besides that, she loves spending quality time with her granddaughter, Alayya, and her grandson. Even after all these years, she cherishes the memories she shared with her mother. While time has helped Gwen to move on, it has not lessened the grief caused by the loss of her mother and sister.