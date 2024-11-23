Robert “Rabbit” Pitts From Tex Mex Motors: How Did He Die?

As a businessman, car enthusiast, and television personality who won our hearts the moment he made his Netflix debut on ‘Tex Mex Motors,’ Robert Clifton “Rabbit” Pitts was a fan favorite. We say “was” because he sadly lost his life not long after filming of the second season of this vehicle makeover reality series wrapped, resulting in there being a tribute for him at the very end. The end card following season 2 episode 8, titled ‘A Deal with El Diablo,’ actually somberly reads, “In memory of our friend Robert ‘Rabbit’ Pitts. We love you and will always remember you.”

Robert “Rabbit” Pitts Developed a Passion For Cars at an Early Age

It was back when Rabbit was just a young boy growing up in Greenville, South Carolina, that he first fell in love with all things cars, thanks to his stock car racer and car salesman father. Therefore, of course, it was only a matter of time before he veered toward the world of vintage cars and got jobs at various dealerships to learn all that there is to know about this industry. That’s actually how he got his nickname too — one of the dealership owners where he was employed monikered him Rabbit for selling more cars in a day than most salesmen sold in a month.

Little did anybody realize this would only motivate Rabbit further, driving him to make a name for himself in a way that surpassed all possible bounds to help him really prove his mettle. It hence comes as no surprise he eventually evolved into the Chief Executive Officer-Owner of his family business, Pitts Truck Service (established 1968), and his own venture, Rabbits Used Cars. Then, in 2018, he launched his own YouTube channel by the name of VINwiki, wherein he frequently uploaded videos either covering the work he was doing in terms of restoring vintage cars or sharing stories of his many experiences in the automotive world.

If we’re being honest, Rabbit had a particular interest in classic American pickup trucks as well as muscle vehicles, which he didn’t shy away from making evident throughout his online content. Nevertheless, when he got the opportunity to be a part of Borderland Customs in El Paso, Texas, for ‘Tex Mex Motors’ (premiered in June 2023), he primarily served as a sales guru and a negotiator. In other words, while this production featured several kinds of cars that he himself was known to restore owing to his interest in the same, he actually worked behind the scenes to get deals.

Robert “Rabbit” Pitts Died Following a Cancer Diagnosis

It was during the November 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show that Rabbit began feeling seriously unwell, just for it to be followed by weight loss and acid reflux. This Seneca, South Carolina native thus obviously sought treatment with the support of loved ones, yet nothing worked until he was finally diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in March 2024. Yet, instead of letting this turn his world upside down, he decided to lead as normal a life as possible while still undergoing treatment. So, he continued filming for ‘Tex Mex Motors’ season 2 until wrap before his condition unfortunately worsened.

Rabbit even tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend-turned-fiance Randi Foraker shortly following his diagnosis in the hopes they could somehow lead a long, happy life, but to no avail. This cat dad’s condition actually continued worsening until he ultimately died in hospice care on August 25, 2024 – he was merely 45 at the time and is survived by his mother too. We should mention that, in true Rabbit fashion, a video titled “This Is Goodbye (RIP 7/27/79 – 8/25/24),” documenting his fight against cancer, was posted on his YouTube channel shortly after, and his funeral was preceded by a two-hour car show at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, South Carolina.

Upon hearing the news of Rabbit’s passing, many of his co-stars, as well as co-workers, paid tribute to him on their respective social media platforms, too. Master fabricator Wesley “Wes” Zachary penned, “Rip, my friend. We have had some of the greatest times together. You will be missed by many. Love you bud.” As for engine and electrical expert Jaime, she wrote, in part, “With a heavy heart, Rabbit, you will be missed by all. You were the best storyteller, and you made me laugh until I cried sometimes. You were the first one to reach out to me when we were called to make a Netflix show to introduce yourself. Your knowledge of cars was astounding… You were like a brother to me, holidays and nights working to make something great. I love you and miss you already.”

