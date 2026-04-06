Where is Team RJ From Extracted Now?

From the moment season 2 of Fox’s ‘Extracted’ introduced Team RJ, viewers could sense they were about to witness something far more emotionally charged than mere survival. At the heart of the team were Robert Reynolds, AKA RJ, his mother, Makala Wilson, and his aunt, Tanisha Dani Wilson. Unlike other teams, Makala and Tanisha had made the bold decision not to press the extraction button, no matter how much RJ struggled to push himself beyond his limits. Their unwavering stance became tumultuous in episode 8, when RJ wanted to get extracted after receiving an empty supply crate. Fortunately, he persevered through a difficult mental phase and emerged as one of the final three contestants still fighting for the grand prize.

Robert “RJ” Reynolds Keeps His Loved Ones Close to His Heart While Chasing New Horizons

Robert Reynolds, popularly known as RJ, has built a life that blends ambition, adventure, and deep-rooted family values. After completing his initial education at Grapevine Faith Christian School, he pursued a degree in Engineering Technology at the University of North Texas. He gradually carved out a successful path as a Project Manager, all while continuing to expand his horizons beyond the confines of a traditional career. In May 2022, RJ earned a Master of Science in Engineering, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey. Beyond that, he is a passionate traveler at heart, who frequently shares glimpses into his adventures on Instagram. Whether it’s cruising in his Bronco or discovering new landscapes, RJ has embraced his life on the move.

In July 2025, RJ ventured into the rugged beauty of Death Valley National Park in California, and by March 2026, he found himself back in Texas, continuing his journey. Throughout it all, he gets the support of his soulmate, Raquel, who is his constant travel companion. They shared a bond strengthened by shared experiences, including a memorable two-week road trip in 2024. From celebrating holidays together to marking special milestones like their anniversary with a romantic date, their relationship thrives on mutual affection. Despite his busy and adventurous lifestyle, RJ remains deeply connected to his roots. He shares a close bond with his mother, Makala, and aunt, Tanisha. The survivalist often makes time to celebrate holidays surrounded by their warmth and laughter.

Makala Wilson Embraces Her Wanderlust Spirit With a Heart Rooted in Family

Makala Wilson carries herself with a vibrant and self-assured energy, often describing herself as a “Travel Princess” and a true “Girls Girl.” While she has chosen to keep details about her professional life out of the spotlight, her personal passions paint a vivid picture of who she is. At her core, Makala is an explorer who finds joy in discovering new places and creating lasting memories along the way. In 2025, she journeyed to various corners of her country, visiting states such as Utah, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Montana. In April of that year, she enjoyed the mesmerizing landscapes of Canada. Three months later, Makala took a memorable trip to Barcelona, Spain, and London, England, where she walked through the historic streets of the cities.

Most recently, Makala took a road trip to Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah, where she met with her former fellow opponents, Rhoman, Dallas, and Lynsey. RJ’s mother is also a spirited sports fan who enjoys watching football games with her coworkers, adding another layer to her dynamic personality. Yet, what truly anchors Makala is her family. She maintains an incredible relationship with her beloved mother, Fran, whom she considers her constant source of support. Moreover, RJ’s mother is also quite close to her grandmother, Barbara Cross. Whether Makala is swimming with her nieces and nephews in the pool or traveling with her family to beautiful destinations, she considers every moment spent with them close to her heart.

Tanisha Wilson Blends Professional Growth With Deep Personal Connections

Tanisha Dani Wilson has built a unique path for herself, which is shaped by purpose, resilience, and a deep commitment to both family and community. Her academic journey began at Cordova High School, followed by further education at Alabama A&M University. During Tanisha’s college years, she stood out as a dedicated member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In her career, Tanisha has established herself as a guiding force for others, helping clients navigate financial strategy, business developments, and community impact. Alongside this, she has also taken on the position of a Broker, further showcasing her versatility.

Yet, beyond Tanisha’s professional accomplishments lies a woman deeply rooted in love and connection. Currently residing in Fort Worth, Texas, Tanisha shares an unbreakable bond with her sister, Makala, and nephew, RJ. Besides that, her world significantly revolves around her beloved son. From taking him to church with her to helping him navigate through life, she is truly a dutiful mother. Tanisha always expresses her love for her parents, especially her father, whom she affectionately calls “pops.” A woman of faith, she expresses herself in meaningful ways, including her love of tattoos, each of which tells its own story.

Read More: Where is Fox’s Extracted Filmed?