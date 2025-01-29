Robert Riske: What Happened to the Retired LAPD Officer?

During the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson, the testimony of Robert Riske became crucial. He was the first LAPD officer to respond to the crime scene alongside his partner, and his accounts were significant for both the prosecution and defense. While the defense attempted to argue that the evidence had been planted, Riske’s testimony provided a clearer perspective on the truth. In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ snippets of his testimony are shared, helping to provide a better timeline of the case.

Robert Riske Claimed That He Only Saw One Glove at the Crime Scene

Robert Riske joined the LAPD in 1990 as a police officer. Just four years into his service, on the night of June 13, 1994, around 12:30 a.m., he responded to a call about a possible burglary in Brentwood, California. Upon arriving at the Bundy property, he found a woman in a black dress lying in a pool of blood at the end of the driveway. Nearby, he saw the body of a man lying against a fence. Riske noted that it was difficult to make out clear details in the dim light, but with the help of a flashlight, he could see that the woman appeared to have light-colored hair, which was matted with blood, giving it a darker appearance.

Soon after, Riske called his watch commander to report his location and mentioned that O.J. Simpson might be involved. In his later testimony, he explained that he made this remark because he had observed several key pieces of evidence at the scene. These included bloody paw prints leading toward Bundy Drive, bloody footprints heading toward a gate that led to a rear alley, a knit cap, a glove, and an envelope. The envelope was addressed to O.J. Simpson, which led Riske to believe that the house might be linked to him. Initially, Riske thought that O.J. could either be a victim or might have been harmed in some way, which is why he mentioned Simpson’s name to his superiors.

Riske was a key witness for both sides during the 1995 trial. He testified about the events of the night and what he had observed firsthand before senior officers took control of the scene. He consistently stated that he had only seen one glove at the crime scene, while other officers later claimed that a second glove had been recovered from different areas of the house. Riske also defended his actions, asserting that he had preserved the integrity of the crime scene and had not tampered with the evidence, contrary to the defense’s claims. He went on to describe how he was tasked with searching the house, where he found O.J. Simpson’s children, Sydney and Justin, and arranged for them to be taken away from the scene.

Robert Riske Sued the LAPD for Unlawful Retaliation Years Later

Robert Riske remained with the LAPD for several years after the Simpson case but never spoke about it publicly. By 2008, he was working as a Detective I in the Southeast Narcotics Enforcement Division. During this time, he reported two fellow officers for filing false police reports and testified against them at an administrative hearing. The officers were terminated, but Riske claimed that his colleagues turned against him. He was allegedly labeled a “snitch,” and many of his coworkers allegedly refused to work with him. His requests for field assistance were allegedly ignored as well. Riske requested a transfer to the Harbor Division, and from 2011 to 2013, he applied for 14 highly coveted Detective-I and Detective-II positions, but all of his applications were denied.

In 2014, he chose to take a voluntary early retirement. On September 12, 2014, Riske filed a lawsuit against the LAPD for unlawful retaliation, alleging that he had been denied promotions and opportunities for growth because he had blown the whistle despite being protected. The city argued that the officers who were promoted instead of him were more qualified. As part of his case, he requested access to certain documents, but the court initially denied his request, stating that they were personal documents of third parties unrelated to the case. However, the appellate court overturned the decision, setting a new legal precedent that allowed the personal documents of the officers to be used. While the case’s final conclusion remains unclear, his victory in gaining access to these documents is still regarded as an achievement. Riske has also kept to himself since then, and not much is known about him.

