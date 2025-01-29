Tom Lange: What Happened to the Lead Detective of the OJ Simpson Case?

Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ chronicles the timeline of the infamous O.J. Simpson trial, often referred to as “the trial of the century.” A pivotal figure in the investigation was LAPD Detective Tom Lange, who spearheaded the case. He played a significant role not only in gathering evidence but also throughout the trial, firmly standing by his findings. Over the years, he has shared his experiences on various platforms, offering valuable insights into the complex dynamics of the trial and its enduring public and social relevance.

Tom Lange Played a Critical Role During the Bronco Chase

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were discovered stabbed to death outside Nicole’s home in the peaceful Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Tom Lange, a member of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Unit, was among the first to arrive at the scene after the case was assigned to him. Alongside Phil Vannatter, he led the investigation, gathering critical evidence that became central to the trial. Key items, such as the infamous glove, the forensic analysis of the crime scene, and the blood trail, were meticulously documented under his and his team’s supervision.

Lange revealed that he was the one who called O.J. Simpson to inform him about his wife’s murder. When they later met, he noticed a bleeding cut on Simpson’s finger and pointed it out. On June 13, Simpson’s first interview regarding the case was conducted by Lange, during which Simpson allegedly provided inconsistent statements about his whereabouts. The former later explained how these inconsistencies raised suspicions. During the infamous Bronco chase, when Simpson fled in a white Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, Lange was the primary officer on the phone with Simpson. He urged him to discard the gun he was reportedly carrying and think about his family, helping to de-escalate the tense situation.

Since Lange and Simpson were acquainted socially, his calm communication was credited with preventing the incident from escalating further. During the October 1995 trial, Lange spent eight days on the stand, where he was extensively questioned about the key pieces of evidence collected under his authority. The validity of each piece was thoroughly scrutinized. He later remarked how the jury seemed disengaged when prosecutors questioned him but diligently took notes during the defense’s turn. Reflecting on the trial, he acknowledged the impact of the political and social climate at the time and believed that it was unlikely O.J. Simpson would be found guilty.

Tom Lange Has Been an Advocate for Domestic Violence Since His Retirement

In 1996, Tom Lange retired from the LAPD after a career marked by diligent and principled service. The O.J. Simpson trial left a lasting impression on him, not only because of its high-profile nature but also due to the questions it raised about the justice system. In 1997, he co-authored ‘Evidence Dismissed: The Inside Story of the Police Investigation of O.J. Simpson’ with Phil Vannatter. The book reconstructed the investigation and trial, offering readers factual insights into the case. Lange has since appeared in numerous documentaries and TV series. He has also been very vocal about the issue of domestic violence and has often recounted how the changing social understanding of the crime has had an impact on the public perception of the case as well. Even when rumors of new developments in the case have circulated, as they did in 2016, he has used platforms to remind people of the bigger battle against domestic and intimate partner violence that women experience.

Lange has also ventured into acting and producing. His journey began in 2000 when he served as the technical producer for an episode of ‘E! True Hollywood Story.’ In 2023, he returned to the field as an Executive Producer for ‘O.J. Simpson: Blood, Lies, and Murder.’ He also made his acting debut in Heartbreak Hotel, which remains his only acting credit to date, though he may explore more opportunities that align with his interests. He has been married to Linda Ann Lee since October 6, 1979, and the couple is set to celebrate their 46th anniversary with their two children. Reports suggest he is now living a quiet life in Simi Valley, California, enjoying peace and privacy.

