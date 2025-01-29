Philip Vannatter: What Happened to the Former LAPD Officer?

The O.J. Simpson trial of 1995 is often regarded as one of the most notorious trials in recent history, making it unsurprising that those involved in the case have drawn significant public interest. Among them is Philip Vannatter, an LAPD detective who played a leading role in the investigation. As one of the first officers to arrive at the crime scene in June 1994, Vannatter’s testimony was pivotal during the trial. Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ delves into his contributions to the case and examines how his efforts stood up in court.

Philip Vannatter Served in the US Army Before Joining the LAPD

Born on April 18, 1941, Phillip Vannatter grew up in Billy’s Creek, West Virginia, with an ambition to achieve something profound and important in life. This drive led him to eagerly join the US Army, where he served with dedication and honor. In the mid-1960s, he seized the opportunity to join the LAPD and was determined to make his mark. With a strong zeal to prove himself, he quickly rose through the ranks. Over his 28-year tenure with the department, he played a key role in several high-profile and prominent cases.

In 1977, Vannatter was part of the team that investigated film director Roman Polanski. He ultimately arrested the latter in the lobby of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Known among his colleagues as fearless and willing to take risks, Vannatter earned a reputation for his determination. During the 1970s, he was stationed in Venice, California, and steadily climbed the ranks to join the elite Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD. He was recognized as one of the department’s most esteemed detectives. This is why he was assigned to respond, alongside Tom Lange, to the crime scene in Brentwood, California, on June 12, 1994, where the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were discovered.

Phillip Vannatter Strongly Defended Himself Against the Accusations of O.J. Simpson’s Defense Team

Both detectives, Phillip Vannatter and Tom Lange, collected an abundance of evidence from the crime scene, including bloodstains on car door handles, a trail of blood drops, and the infamous glove. However, during O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial, the defense team challenged the integrity of this evidence collection. They accused Vannatter and other detectives of planting evidence and tampering with the crime scene by allegedly placing O.J.’s blood there to implicate him. While these claims were dismissed during a pre-trial hearing and the evidence was allowed to be admitted, the defense continued to press these allegations throughout the trial.

Vannatter stood firm against the accusation and consistently asserted the authenticity of his work. He acknowledged that during one of his visits to the crime scene, he had a vial of O.J.’s blood in his car but clarified that it was intended to be delivered to the criminologist. Despite O.J. being acquitted of the charges, Vannatter never wavered in his belief that Simpson was the perpetrator. Notably, Vannatter had planned to retire in 1994 but postponed his retirement due to the case. He ultimately retired immediately after the verdict was announced in 1995.

Phillip Vannatter Passed Away After a Fight With Cancer

After retiring, Phillip Vannatter and his wife, Eunice Freeman, relocated to Indiana, where he served as a deputy sheriff in the town of Vevay for four years. The couple settled on a farm, enjoying a quiet and peaceful life. He remained close to his children, Donna and Matthew, with Matthew even following in his father’s footsteps by joining the LAPD. He never spoke about the case publicly except in his book ‘Evidence Dismissed: The Inside Story of the Police Investigation of O.J. Simpson’ which he co-authored with Tom Lange. On January 20, 2012, Vannatter passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer. His brother, Joe Vannatter, spoke publicly about Phillip’s life and legacy and emphasized the lasting impact of his dedication and service to others.

