Robin Bodden Murder: Where is Karen Bodden Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Flight to Nowhere’ narrates the brutal execution-style murder of Robin Bodden in Minden, Nevada, in August 2006. The aviation worker was missing for nearly a month before his decomposed body turned up in the Nevada desert. The episode chronicles the investigation that finally helped the police to catch the perpetrator responsible for the crime. If you’re interested to find out more, including the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, we’ve your back. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did Robin Bodden Die?

Robin “Rob” R. Bodden was born to Bertram and Lucille Ellen Ellington on July 7, 1956, in Coral Gables, Florida. After graduating from Reseda High School in California in 1974, he served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division from 1974-78. Rob returned from the military to graduate from Northrup University in California before shifting to Carson City in Nevada with his family. He eventually settled in Minden, working in general avionics, and owned and operated an aircraft repair shop at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

According to his family, Rob made a reputation as one of the finest aircraft mechanics in the whole valley. His brother, Tim Bodden, painted Rob as meticulous and caring, who used to call his clients on their plane radios to make them sure they were fine. Tim laughed as he recounted the irony that Rob was too afraid to fly, especially in small planes. As his business flourished, Rob bought his dream house on Johnson Lane with a white picket fence and a sweeping view of the mountains.

Just when his family had given up on the hope of Rob ever getting married or having a family, he met Karen Bodden at the airport. Karen had secured a job fueling airplanes, and they met at the airport almost daily. Rob’s sister, Barbara Bodden, said, “I think he admired her for being a single mom and taking care of her kids the best she could. He liked that nurturing thing about mothers and women.” The couple romanced for about a year before deciding to tie the knot in the summer of 2000.

Karen moved into Rob’s Minden house with all her four children from her previous marriage, and they seemed like one big happy family. One of Karen’s daughters, Katie Rasor, reminisced, “He was the most amazing guy my mom had ever met. He treated us like he was, you know, like our dad. It was amazing to see them together.” Hence, it came as a shock when Rob disappeared on August 16, 2006, and his body was discovered about a month later in the desert, on September 10.

According to the autopsy report, he died instantly from a gunshot wound to the brain stem from the rear base of the skull and another to the right side of the head above the ear. Rob’s body was in advanced decomposition, and he had been shot with a .22 caliber gun. The corpse was wrapped with a blue blanket and some clear plastic wrap with the help of blue tape and duct tape. The police also found a knife by the body, which would be a crucial piece of evidence that would help to solve the homicide.

Who Killed Robin Bodden?

When Rob disappeared on August 16, Karen did not call the police. The authorities were not notified before August 26 when Rob’s sister, Barbara, could not reach her brother and informed them. The officers interviewed Karen to learn her husband had flown with some guy named Ramos on his Cessna 421 Golden Eagle. She also told the investigators from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that she was not worried and knew Rob was repairing airplanes for drug runners. Hence, she did not call the police as she did not want to involve law enforcement.

However, the officers found the story a little too absurd for them to believe. They learned Rob and Karen had a rocky marriage due to Rob’s fiery temper and overcontrolling nature, as claimed by Katie. The detectives also talked with other employees of the airport to discover they had not seen any white-colored 421 Golden Eagle with red pin-striping on it land at the airport in about a month. They also checked with FAA and found no flight plans filed for a Cessna 421 Golden Eagle at the Minden Tahoe Airport in August.