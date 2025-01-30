Roger Bonds: Where is P Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Now?

ID’s ‘Fall of Diddy’ features interviews with individuals who were closest to him and had firsthand experiences of his life. Among them is Roger Bonds, who served as the rapper’s head of security from 2003 to 2012. In the docuseries, Bonds shares his observations of Diddy’s lifestyle and alleges that he witnessed instances of aggression toward those around him. His perspective is particularly significant, as he was physically close to Diddy for years and provides valuable insight into the now-controversial figure.

Roger Bonds Had Served Time in Prison Before He Started Working for Diddy

Roger Bonds was born in the 1980s in Harlem, New York, a time when the neighborhood was deeply affected by the drug epidemic, crime, and economic hardship. As one of nine children in a household with limited resources, Roger had to navigate this challenging environment from an early age. However, it was not long before he started spending more time in the streets himself. He explained in an interview how, when he was about 12 years old, he started noticing the turbulence in his home. He alleged that his father was physically abusive toward his mother, and that is what drove him out of the house and seek peace somewhere else.

As a teenager, Roger found himself entangled in petty crimes, and at a young age, he was wrongfully accused in a murder case. Although he was able to prove his innocence and regain his freedom, his troubles with the law did not end there. A few years later, when a close friend was facing serious criminal charges, Roger claimed that he made the decision to take the blame in order to protect him. This choice led to another incarceration. When he was finally released, an opportunity came his way that felt like a turning point—he was hired as a driver for Sean “Diddy” Combs and slowly became his security guard. Seeing this as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn his life around, Roger dedicated himself fully to the job. His primary focus became ensuring Diddy’s safety, and he took his responsibilities with the utmost seriousness.

Roger Bonds Alleged That He Saw Diddy’s Abusive Side Many Times

In November 2023, when Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Diddy, she also mentioned Roger Bonds in her allegations. She recounted an incident from 2009 in which Roger attempted to intervene while she was allegedly being assaulted by Diddy. According to Cassie, he tried to step in and protect her, but his efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Since then, Roger has been vocal about the various incidents he claims to have witnessed during his time working for Diddy. He has alleged that he saw Diddy physically abusing both Cassie and his former girlfriend, Kim Porter. Additionally, he has claimed that he often saw Diddy inviting unfamiliar men into his room with Cassie. He stated that while he did not know what transpired behind closed doors, he could make an educated guess.

Roger has also alleged that drug use was prevalent in Diddy’s circle and that the rapper’s alleged dependence on substances often kept him awake for days. He recalled another disturbing incident in which he allegedly witnessed Diddy throwing a woman out of his room and described her as looking distressed and shaken. Roger later appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he openly criticized Diddy, calling him a “king manipulator” with a “god syndrome.” He also addressed the apology video that Diddy released and said that it was inadequate and insincere. Roger specifically called him out for not mentioning Cassie’s name, claiming that his former boss only said what he believed people wanted to hear rather than taking real accountability.

Roger Bonds is Battling With a Cancer Diagnosis Today

In May 2024, Roger Bonds gave another interview in which he stated that he was unafraid to speak his truth if subpoenaed. He emphasized that he had four daughters at home and wanted to take a stand for what was right. He also reflected on his life and shared a personal story about his son. He claimed the latter was wrongfully accused of murder while purchasing diamonds in Africa. Roger expressed disappointment that Diddy did not offer any help with the case, saying that the rapper had made it clear they were not friends.

In December 2024, Roger released a video revealing that he was battling prostate cancer and provided an update on the lifestyle changes he had made. He described himself as a “certified DV advocate” but has since maintained a low profile. Roger stated that while he had remained silent since leaving his job as a security officer in 2012, he would no longer shy away from speaking out about what he believed to be the truth.

