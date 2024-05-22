Roger Feltis Murder: Where Are Dorian and Briannah Ames Now?

Roger Feltis had recently moved to Vinalhaven, Maine, where he had established a strong circle of friends and was involved in a romantic relationship. He held a stable job, and everything was going smoothly until the evening of June 14, 2022. Roger was rushed to the hospital by his friends and girlfriend after sustaining two deep cuts on his shoulder. Sadly, Roger passed away shortly after that. The episode ‘Vinalhaven, Maine’ of AMC+’s ‘True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here’ delves into the details of Roger’s case, highlighting the challenges and complexities faced by the town as they sought justice for him despite numerous witnesses.

Roger Feltis Died From Stab Wounds

Roger Feltis was born on June 3, 1992, in Damariscotta, Maine, to Lester Feltis and Ivy LaChapelle. Growing up with three siblings, Roger was always full of company at home and was known for his love of fun and enjoyment. From a young age, he developed a deep fascination with the ocean. As he matured, Roger built a stable life for himself, especially when he became a father to his daughter, Paige Feltis. Roger embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly and proved to be a devoted and caring parent.

In his twenties, Roger experienced a life-altering accident that left him in a coma for several months, fundamentally changing his outlook on life. Upon recovery, he found solace in keeping busy, and just four months after leaving the hospital, he began digging clams and working as a sternman. By his late twenties, he secured a lucrative position as a sternman on one of the most profitable lobster boats, marking a significant achievement.

Given his newfound success in the fishing industry, it was no surprise to his family when, in 2020, he announced his decision to relocate to Vinalhaven, Maine, a small fishing community accessible by ferry from Maine. It was where his family believed he would find tranquility and contentment. Roger’s life was on an upward trajectory just a few months after moving to Vinalhaven. He was valued at his workplace, warmly welcomed by the town, and had formed a solid circle of friends. However, meeting Jennie Candage proved to be a defining moment for him. He saw a life partner with whom he could envision building a future, and their romance blossomed naturally.

On the night of June 14, 2020, Roger’s friends and his girlfriend rushed him to the hospital as he was bleeding profusely. He had sustained knife wounds on his shoulder, with one severing an artery so profoundly that his shoulder blade was visible. Despite the efforts of the doctors to save him, Roger passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital. Due to the nature of his wounds, authorities determined that his death was the result of a homicide.

Roger Feltis’ Killer Claimed Self-Defense

Friends and Jennie Candage informed the police, who promptly arrived at the scene, that they had witnessed the attack on Roger Feltis and identified his killers as Dorian and Briannah Ames, another couple in town. It was revealed that Dorian and Briannah had been having issues with Roger for some time. In one instance, Briannah allegedly posted on Facebook, accusing Roger of being a pedophile. The motives behind their hostility were speculative; some believed it was due to jealousy over Roger’s stable life, while others thought it stemmed from Roger securing a job that Dorian had also been seeking.

A few months before Roger’s murder, he allegedly filed numerous reports and complaints against Dorian and Briannah, citing harassment and mistreatment. However, the police have no records of these complaints. On June 14, 2020, Roger was drinking at a bar just below his and Jennie’s apartment and became agitated about his ongoing issues with the couple. Around 7 pm, he went to their home to confront them and returned shortly after, telling Jennie that the brakes on his truck had been cut, and he suspected Dorian and Briannah were responsible.

Roger took Jennie’s car and went to Dorian and Briannah’s house but found it empty. He returned around 9 pm, shouting at the couple for tampering with his brakes. At this point, Dorian emerged and swung an ax at the car, breaking the taillights. Roger stormed out and met up with Jennie, who was already worried about him. His friends were not far behind; Roger and Jennie were in one car, while his friends followed in another. When they reached the Ames’ house again, Roger got out, leading to a brief scuffle with the couple. Eyewitnesses saw Dorian holding an ax and claimed that Briannah urged her husband to swing it at Roger. After the confrontation, Roger stumbled back to his friends with blood dripping from his shoulder.

When Briannah arrived at the scene, she had a knife wound on her hand and told the police that she had stabbed Roger in self-defense. She had texted the local police officer, informing him that Roger was at their house again, causing trouble. Briannah claimed that Roger had been carrying a weapon that night, and when she saw her husband’s life in danger, she acted reflexively to protect him.

Dorian and Briannah Ames are Parents to Two Boys

Dorian and Briannah Ames faced intense public scrutiny and extensive police investigation following Roger Feltis’ murder. Due to his criminal history, Dorian was widely blamed for the murder and had to avoid public attention for some time. Three weeks after the murder, a grand jury indicted both Dorian and Briannah on charges of murder, but ultimately, no charges were pressed against them. This decision led to significant uproar and scrutiny within the community, but to date, no one has been charged or arrested for Roger’s murder.

Dorian and Briannah Ames currently reside in Cushing, Maine. Married since June 27, 2016, they have built a loving and caring family. The couple has a son they have been raising, and in February 2024, they announced the arrival of another son. Briannah is vocal about her parenting techniques and frequently shares her insights with others. She is active on social media, sharing her music tastes, funny memes, and reels with friends. The couple also enjoys the love and support of their extended family, which they often spend time with.

