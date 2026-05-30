Roger Dean Murder: Where is Michael Jefferson Now?

For more than three decades, the family of Roger Marlin Dean lived with unanswered questions surrounding his untimely death. In November 1985, the 51-year-old beloved husband and dutiful father was fatally shot in the driveway of his home in Lone Tree, Colorado. Initially, law enforcement considered the idea of a home invasion gone wrong, but an extensive investigation revealed that it was the culmination of a detailed conspiracy. Investigation Discovery’s ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn: Unmasking the Truth’ delves deeper into the complex investigation and the DNA evidence that helped crack the decades-old cold case. It also explores the emotional impact on his daughter and some of the detectives who worked on the case through their in-depth interviews.

Roger Dean Was Shot Dead in His Driveway During a Supposed Home Invasion

On February 28, 1934, Roger Marlin Dean arrived as a beacon of light in the lives of Glen Preston and Clara Alice Dean. He was born and raised in a loving household in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. From a young age, Roger had formed an unbreakable bond with his brother, Darrold. However, tragedy struck the family when Clara unexpectedly died at the age of 55 on November 13, 1961. Over time, Glen found love once again when he met Dorothy Inez Campbell. Glen and Dorothy eventually got married in 1963. Unfortunately, Roger’s father suddenly passed away on January 12, 1974, at the age of 68. Despite profound losses, he never let them define his journey. Roger was known among his loved ones for his generosity and lived a strictly disciplined life.

Roger’s disciplined nature helped him tap into his entrepreneurial spirit, and consequently, he opened his own food brokerage business. Through the venture, he supplied items to local restaurants and grocery stores. In his personal life, Roger found love when he met Doris Jean “DJ” Atkins. It wasn’t long before the pair began dating, and they finally tied the knot in 1959. Over the next few years, they welcomed their son and daughter, Tamara Dean Harney and Troy Thomas Dean. The family settled at their residence in Lone Tree, Colorado. On January 5, 1983, Troy sadly passed away at the age of 22. Roger and his family were gradually returning to their normal lives when everything changed on November 21, 1985. Around 7:30 am, officials received a 911 call reporting a man being shot in the driveway of his home.

At the scene, authorities found Roger lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach. He was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. At the scene, detectives found a shaken DJ inside the house, who informed them that a masked intruder had attacked them, asking for money. Reports state that Roger tried to fight off the intruder but was shot. Authorities noted footprints in the driveway snow. They also found a ski mask and the assailant’s backpack, containing a knife, duct tape, and nylon rope. Officials discovered a piece of rope and Roger’s glasses, covered with duct tape, in Tamara’s room. The autopsy revealed that he was shot four times at close range. It further revealed that his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Genetic Genealogy Helped Officials Identify and Arrest Roger’s Killer After 36 Years

During the initial investigation, detectives questioned DJ. According to reports, she told officials that she was in the washroom when Roger suddenly insisted her to come out. She explained that when she came out, she saw a man wearing dark clothes and a ski mask pointing a gun at Roger. As per records, DJ informed them that the assailant then ordered the 51-year-old to tie her up and put duct tape on her eyes before taking the businessman to Tamara’s room. In her statements, she recalled that the intruder returned shortly thereafter to ask her how much cash the couple had. She went on to say that after hearing a loud noise, the attacker went outside and argued with Roger. DJ reportedly told the police that she managed to get on her feet and go outside, where she saw Roger getting shot from the bottom of the duct tape on her eyes.

According to investigative records, a neighbor then rushed to Roger’s home and helped DJ remove the duct tape from her eyes. Officials spoke to several of their neighbors and learned that the shooter was likely a white, slender male who ran from the home and got into a car before fleeing. Records indicate that the witnesses were unable to provide a clear description of the attacker’s car. Shockingly, a 9-year-old from the area told the detectives that the assailant was an African-American male. As investigators dug deeper, they discovered that Roger was having an affair with a coworker and had moved back in with DJ shortly before the murder. Court records specify that he reportedly once again got back into the affair secretly while claiming to his family that he had broken off that relationship.

Detectives reportedly uncovered that Roger allegedly wanted to divorce DJ. Although they considered the possibility that the attack was orchestrated by the 51-year-old, the theory was soon refuted. The case eventually went cold until 5 years later, when the assailant allegedly sent a threatening letter to DJ and called her to claim that he was following Tamara and would kill her if he didn’t get $150,000. Although authorities set up a sting operation and DJ made the money drop as instructed, the assailant never appeared. In 2019, forensic experts recovered DNA from the ski mask found at the scene and traced it to a man, Michael Shannel Jefferson. It turned out that he was living in Denver, Colorado, in 1985. In March 2021, when questioned, he denied his involvement in the crime. Ultimately, Michael was arrested and charged with extortion and murder in April 2021.

Michael Jefferson is Currently Incarcerated at a Colorado Prison Facility

Following Michael’s arrest, the prosecution continued to strengthen its case. After getting the DNA match with him, they released his picture to the public. According to court records, one of Michael’s former partners contacted the authorities and claimed that she had worked as Roger’s assistant in the 1980s and had discussed his financial condition in detail with her then-boyfriend, Michael. The prosecution reportedly believed that Michael learned about Roger from his former girlfriend and used that information to conspire to rob Roger.

Michael Jefferson eventually avoided a jury trial by entering into a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to the maximum of 32 years in prison on January 16, 2025. His parole hearing is scheduled for May 2036, while his parole eligibility is set on August 18, 2036. According to his prison records, his discharge date is August 18, 2052. As of writing, Michael is serving his sentence at the Crowley County Correctional Facility in Olney Springs, Colorado.

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