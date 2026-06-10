Who Killed Rohaan in Criminal Record?

The second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Criminal Record’ begins with a peaceful protest turning into a riot. In the chaos, a young man named Rohaan is stabbed to death. He dies right in front of June Lenker, which makes her feel more responsible for getting to the bottom of the case and getting justice for Rohaan and his family. However, the investigation takes unexpected turns as June realises that the violence at the protests is connected to a far-right group, which Hegarty has been monitoring for a while. As she gets involved with Hegarty’s investigation, she tries not to get distracted in the bigger mess. Eventually, the killer is found, but justice is far from served. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Billy’s Bold Move Solves Rohaan’s Murder

As June starts looking into Rohaan’s murder, she is looped into Hegarty’s investigation. She has her doubts about using Billy Fielding, who is already a convicted murderer, to get information on Cosmo and his gang. She wants Billy back in prison, but Hegarty makes it clear that this is their best chance at getting justice for Rohaan. The investigation into his murder hits a dead end due to the lack of witnesses and the missing murder weapon. Eventually, Billy comes through and finds the knife hidden in the locker room. He gives the weapon to the cops, who run it for prints. The problem is that they don’t find any clear prints, though later, a partial appears, and now, the missing knife has threatened to blow Billy’s cover.

While the prints are being analysed, Hegarty and his team try to figure out whose locker the knife was in. A few days later, they find a frantic Kieran looking through the locker, realising that it’s gone. The cops assume that this means Kieran is the murderer. However, Hegarty points out he could simply have been holding it for someone. Later, Kieran shares the issue with Nigel, who chides him for not throwing the knife away when he had the chance. Does this mean that Nigel is the one who stabbed Rohaan? Not really. It doesn’t make sense for Nigel to use the knife and then give it to Kieran to dispose of it when they are right next to each other most of the days.

Eventually, Hegarty comes up with the idea of running the partial print for identification for an individual named Marco Rivelli. He is a well-known bomb maker in criminal circles, and Hegarty figured that if Cosmo had to blast a few places around the city, he would need a proper bomb maker. His suspicion is proven right when the print is a match for Rivelli, confirming that he is the one who stabbed Rohaan to death. The reasoning behind his actions is not explained. It is not confirmed whether he came to the protest with the intent of killing the man or if he acted in the heat of the moment. In any case, the fact that he is the only one whose print is found on the knife confirms that he is the murderer after all.

Rohaan’s Murderer Does Not Face Justice in the Court of Law

When June joined Hegarty’s investigation, she made it clear that no matter what happens to Cosmo, she wants Rohaan’s murderer to be arrested and brought to justice in the proper chain of custody. As soon as the print is identified and Marco Rivelli’s name comes into the picture, she asks for him to be arrested. However, once it is confirmed that Rivelli is working with Cosmo on the bombs, Hegarty decides not to bring in Rivelli yet. If they do it now, Cosmo will be alerted, the whole operation will be foiled, and the detonators will be lost forever. He cannot risk it, especially when they have come so close. He promises June that they will arrest Rivelli when the time is right. For now, the more important concern is to find the bombs.

June is frustrated by Hegarty’s decisions, more so because she cannot even tell Rohaan’s family that his murderer has been found. He reaches her tipping point when Rivelli completely slips out of the hands of the justice by dying. Cosmo invites Billy, along with his group, to the woods where Rivelli will teach them how to detonate the bombs. Before the bomb maker arrives, Kieran accuses Billy of being a snitch. Billy repeatedly gives the signal to get him out, and in the meantime, he is also able to control the situation such that he isn’t immediately killed. When Rivelli arrives, Cosmo sends Billy with him under the shed, and around the same time, JP enters the shed to get Billy out. When Rivelli sees JP call out to Billy, he realises what’s happening.

Billy knows that if Rivelli goes out, his cover will be blown. So, he detonates the bomb, throwing it in Rivelli’s direction and killing him on the spot. JP is also injured, but he is rescued in time and survives. Meanwhile, the incident is reported to the superiors, who are not happy with how things turned out. They wanted Rivelli alive, and his death makes them doubt Hegarty and his operation, particularly his asset. June, too, is angry that Rivelli wasn’t arrested when she asked them to do it. Now, he is dead. To make matters worse, the knife has also been placed back to save Billy’s cover. This means that Rivelli cannot officially be revealed as Rohaan’s murderer, and his case will remain unsolved, even though the answer was right in front of them.

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