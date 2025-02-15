Ronald Brunk Murder: Where is Richard Brunk Now?

In June 2022, police responded to a shooting in Rockingham County, Virginia. Upon arrival, they found Ronald Brunk with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite efforts to save him, he did not survive. Authorities quickly launched an investigation into the crime. As friends and family began speaking to investigators, the pieces of the case started falling into place. The episode ‘Not My Brother’s Keeper’ from ID’s ‘Evil Lives Here’ explores the details of the crime and how the perpetrator was ultimately captured and brought to justice.

Ronald Brunk Made a Successful Career for Himself in Construction

Gerald Leroy Brunk and Sharon Brunk built their lives in Cheverly, Maryland, where they raised their children, including Ronald Dennis “Ronnie” Brunk, along with his sister Renee and brother Richard “Richie” Bunk. The three siblings shared a zest for life, and Ronald, in particular, had big dreams beyond his small-town upbringing. Eager to explore new opportunities, Ronald eventually set out on his own. Meanwhile, his family relocated to Rockingham County, Virginia, where he completed his high school education at Turner Ashby High School in 1977. Despite having left his hometown, Ronald found a deep connection to Harrisonburg, the town he settled in, and never felt the need to leave.

Ronald dedicated 34 years of his career to Mast & Brunk, a construction company where he served as both a partner and vice president of operations. He was known for his hands-on approach, and his dedication to his work was evident to everyone around him. Beyond his professional life, Ronald was equally committed to his family. He married Donna Brunk, and together they had two sons, Aaron and Adam. He cherished spending time with them, especially through their shared love of baseball. Ronald coached his sons in Bridgewater Little League, guiding them from T-ball to the Senior League. His passion for the sport led him to join the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2007, where he coached Aaron. In 2010, he moved to Montezuma to coach Adam. From 2012 to 2019, he served as manager of the Braves, and in his final three years with the team, he continued as a coach.

Ronald Brunk Was Shot While He Was at Work

Ronald Brunk was an active and respected member of his community, known for his involvement in both the Shenandoah Basketball Officials Association and the Harrisonburg Umpires Association. His commitment to fairness and respect extended beyond sports into his personal relationships. Even after his separation from Donna, the two maintained an amicable relationship, free of bitterness. He later found love again and married Lauren Jefferson. As life slowed down, Ronald began considering retirement, looking forward to spending more time outdoors, especially fishing. He was also a board member of the Montezuma Ruritans and had hoped to take on a more active role within the organization. With plans to embrace a more relaxed pace of life, it seemed he was truly enjoying his time to the fullest.

On the evening of June 15, 2022, the police received a call from Ronald’s office regarding an unauthorized entry into the building. By the time officers arrived, they discovered Ronald lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his chest. Despite their efforts to administer CPR, they were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

Ronald Brunk’s Killer Had Gotten Into an Argument With Him Just Before the Murder

The police spoke to witnesses at the office, and it didn’t take long for them to identify the suspect. They were informed that Ronald Brunk’s brother, Richard Dwayne Brunk, had arrived in his pickup truck, parking it in a way that blocked the driver’s side door of Ronald’s car. Witnesses recounted that a verbal argument broke out between the two brothers, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. After they were separated, Richard walked to the back of his truck, retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun, and when Ronald opened the office door again, Richard fired a single fatal shot.

The police tracked Richard to his home in Weyers Cave, Virginia, where he was found wearing a fresh shirt, having changed out of his previous one. He did not resist arrest, and during a search of his home, officers discovered a bloodied shirt in his laundry. Forensic analysis confirmed that the blood belonged to Richard himself. When questioned, Richard admitted that he had gone to the office to confront Ronald about a warrant issued in his name, but their discussion escalated into a heated argument. He then provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the shooting.

Richard Brunk is in Prison Today

Richard Brunk went to trial in December 2023, where he was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In April 2024, he was sentenced to 43 years in prison for the crime. However, while incarcerated, he became entangled in another case—he was accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against two individuals: his sister, Renee Banner, and Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha L. Garst, who had prosecuted his case.

During his murder trial, his defense team requested that Garst be removed from the case, but the request was denied. Now 63 years old, Richard is currently being held at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center. While a trial date for the murder-for-hire case has not yet been set and has been delayed a couple of times, his projected release date remains 2059.

