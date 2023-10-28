Ronald “Ronnie” Johnson’s Family is Now Trying to Move On

When Ronald “Ronnie” Jimmie Johnson was found unconscious on Raeford Road in the Conway area of Orlando, Florida, on June 27, 2005, it honestly left his loved ones shaken to their very core. After all, as explored in AMC+’s ‘True Crime Story: Citizen Detective: Deb and Judy,’ he was turning over a new leaf following troubles with addiction, but it all got snatched away in the blink of an eye. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the individuals to have unwaveringly fought for years to attain him some justice — his mother as well as his sisters — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Ronald “Ronnie” Johnson’s Family?

It was reportedly back in 1971 when Ronnie was born as a middle child to Judy Weaver in Orange County, Florida, only for them to have a bond unlike any other no matter the years to have passed. That’s partly because he had a 5½-year age gap with both his elder and younger sisters, making it a bit difficult for them to connect as they all grew up facing different stages at the same time. “They were total opposites…,” the matriarch confirmed in the episode. “Tammy was very loving and affectionate, Debby [Deborah Murray] could get a book, sit, and read for hours, and Ronnie had to tear up things.”