Ronald Shroy: How Did the Killer Die?

When high school sweethearts 16-year-old Lliana Gay Adank and 17-year-old Eric Shawn Goldstrand were heinously shot to death on June 9, 1977, it honestly shocked the entire nation to its core. After all, as carefully profiled in ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Horror in the Dark,’ the couple had traveled to a picnic area for a day of fun near their home in Eugene, Oregon, never to return again. Though the worst aspects of this entire matter were that they were randomly targeted, the former was raped, and it took over 44 years for their assailant to be identified as Robert Albert Shroy.

Who Was Robert Albert Shroy?

Reportedly born in Lane County, Oregon, on April 4, 1955, as the eldest of three brothers, Robert was always rather abusive — whether it be mentally, physically, or sexually, per the Hulu episode. This much is actually even evidenced in his rap sheet, which includes a sexual assault charge from Colorado as well as an arrest for aggravated assault against one of his brothers in the 2010s. However, by the time Shroy DNA was linked to the 1977 offense in question from the semen recovered at the crime scene through technological advancements in 2020, he was based in Mesa, Arizona.

According to the original production, Robert resided comfortably in a gated community alongside his youngest brother Daniel, but neither stepped out of their house a lot as they were unemployed. Their days were thus usually allegedly spent sitting on their couch in front of the television, which is when the latter once said he wanted to do a DNA test for fun and the former flipped out. It’s obviously speculation, but it is believed he had this reaction because he was afraid his past might catch up to him, especially since genetic geneology and how it helped apprehend the Golden State Killer was all over the news at that point.

How Did Ronald Shroy Die?

Despite the fact Oregon officials had identified Ronald as their primary suspect by the time early 2021 rolled around – Daniel was in the Navy in 1977, whereas the middle brother was not a perfect DNA match – they weren’t ready to move in on him just yet. And then it was too late — on February 24, 2021, the Mesa Police Department got a call regarding a domestic dispute between the roommate brothers, from which the youngest was hurt. Yet when they arrived, they found Ronald lying on his bed with a bullet wound straight to his head, and it turned out it was self-inflicted — he’d died by suicide once the police had been called.

The exact reason for Ronald’s suicide is unclear since he left no note, but retired Oregon detective/cold case specialist Kurt Wuest believes “part of his committing suicide is he’s thinking this is coming.” By this, he means the charge of double murder for the 1997 homicides of Lliana Gay Adank and Eric Shawn Goldstrand, of which he was positively identified to be the perpetrator following a final DNA analysis six months later. The case was hence closed in September 2021.

